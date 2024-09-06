Michigan football recruits, targets speak on Texas vs. Michigan showdown
Anticipation is in the air for No. 10 Michigan to host No. 3 Texas on Saturday. Not only is it a top-10 matchup, but it's the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. The last, and only, time the two teams squared off was back in 2006 when the two programs met in the Rose Bowl. Led by Vince Young, Texas scored a last-second field goal to win the game.
But it's 2024 and both teams have College Football Playoff aspirations and want to make an attempt at winning the first 12-team Playoff. The Wolverines will have some work to do offensively after defeating Fresno State 30-10 in Week 1. Fans are going to want to see more out of the Michigan O-line and rushing game come Saturday. Texas, on the other hand, looked as impressive as anyone in the opening week. The Longhorns defeated Colorado State, 52-0.
With the huge showdown coming up, Michigan has some massive recruiting targets and commits on campus for the weekend. Michigan Wolverines on Sports Illustrated's Senior Writer, Trent Knoop, reached out to some players to get their input on what they think might happen this weekend.
There were a couple of recruits who chose to give us a final score, while others are expecting to see a great game, but weren't sure what exactly would happen.
2025 three-star TE (Michigan commit) Eli Owens:
Final score: 24-17 Michigan
"Defense gonna have a heck of a game"
2026 four-star DL Elijah Golden:
Final score: 30-14 Michigan
2026 four-star OL Will Conroy:
Final score: 35-31 Michigan
Conroy will be in Ann Arbor for the huge showdown.
"I think the boys in blue get it done."
2026 four-star ATH/LB Cam Thomas:
Thomas wasn't ready to make a score prediction but believes it's going to come down to Michigan's defense against Texas' offense.
"Too early in the season to make a score prediction. Offense vs Defense matchup for sure. See if Michigan can pull it out at home."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
Taylor wasn't sure who would win the game. But he expects a good, close game.
"Man, this game, im not sure who will win but I think it will be a three point game either way."
2026 four-star ATH (DE/TE) Jermaine Kinsler:
Kinsler will be attendance on Saturday and he expects a really good football game.
"I’ll be at the big house I think it’s going to be a good hard fault game!!!"
2026 three-star WR Jaylen Pile:
Pile will be visiting Ann Arbor for the game this weekend. He's looking forward to being in the Big House and watching two powerhouses collide.
"I’m looking forward to finally seeing a game at the Big House. I know the atmosphere will be crazy with 2 top teams that were in the CFP compete."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
Patrick will also be in attendance on Saturday. He's excited to get into the Big House and watch Michigan play Texas.
"Yeah I'll be at the game. Im really excited for the game and it will be a really good one!"
