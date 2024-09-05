Michigan football opponent preview: Texas Longhorns
Saturday marks the early game of the year in college football. No. 10 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a game that many have circled for a couple of years now. The two teams almost met each other last year in the National Championship Game, but the Washington Huskies defeated Texas in the semi-finals and the Wolverines ended up taking down the Huskies.
When the two blue bloods meet on Saturday, it will be the first regular-season meeting between the two. Michigan played Texas one other time, back in 2006 in the Rose Bowl, Michigan lost 38-37 to Vince Young and the Longhorns.
While most fans want to see how the Michigan offense improves from Week 1, the key in this game will be between the Wolverines' defense and the Texas offense. The Longhorns have one of the best offenses in football, and Michigan has one of the top defenses in football. If the maize and blue want to get their offensive moving, the defense will likely have to set them up in good situations throughout the game.
Here are some stats you need to know following one week of college football and some Texas players to keep an eye on.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense: Michigan (76th) 30 PPG -- Texas (17th) 52 PPG
Scoring defense: Michigan (41st) 10 PPG -- Texas (1st) 0 PPG
Passing offense: Michigan (120th) 121 YPG -- Texas (21st) 355 YPG
Passing defense: Michigan (99th) 235 YPG -- Texas (7th) 74 YPG
Rushing offense: Michigan (79th) 148 YPG -- Texas (56th) 190 YPG
Rushing defense: Michigan (3rd) 9 YPG -- Texas (66th) 118 YPG
Total offense: Michigan (111th) 269 YPG -- Texas (22nd ) 545 YPG
Total defense: Michigan (40th) 244 YPG -- Texas (23rd) 192 YPG
Turnovers Lost: Michigan 1 -- Texas 1
Turnovers Gained: Michigan 2 -- Texas 2
Sacks Allowed: Michigan 1 -- Texas 1
Sacks: Michigan 3 -- Texas 0
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade: Michigan (16th) 90.4 -- Texas (7th) 91.2
Offense: Michigan (63rd) 71.7 -- Texas (24th) 81.6
Passing: Michigan (68th) 69.2 -- Texas (31st) 83.5
Pass block: Michigan (107th) 61.8 -- Texas (10th) 87.4
Running: Michigan (53rd) 72.9 -- Texas (73rd) 68.6
Run block: Michigan (39th) 69.5 -- Texas (46th) 67.5
Defense: Michigan (18th) 83.7 -- Texas (22nd) 83.1
Run defense: Michigan (8th) 90.8 -- Texas (44th) 78.2
Pass rush: Michigan (18th) 74.9 -- Texas (54th) 66.3
Coverage: Michigan (51st) 75.6 -- Texas (11th) 87.0
Top Texas players to know:
QB Quinn Ewers: Ewers threw for nearly 3500 yards last year while tossing 22 touchdowns through the air. He got off to a nice start against Colorado State last week when he threw for 260 yards and three scores, but he also threw an interception. Ewers is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and Michigan is going to have to cover extremely well on Saturday.
RB Jaydon Blue: The junior back is the starting running back now that CJ Baxter is out for the season. Blue finished second in yards last weekend behind freshman Jerrick Gibson, but Blue is the unquestioned starter. He was third on the Longhorns last season behind Jonathan Brooks and CJ Baxter. Blue rushed for 57 yards in Week 1.
WR Isaiah Bond: Michigan already knows a little about the former Alabama receiver, Isaiah Bond. The Wolverines held Bond to four catches for 47 yards in the Rose Bowl last season. Now a Longhorn, Bond is poised for a bigger season playing alongside Quinn Ewers. The 5-11 receiver caught a team-high five catches for 61 yards and a score last weekend.
WR Johntay Cook: After Bond, it's a toss up as to who the No. 2 guy is. Texas has both five-star freshman Ryan Wingo and junior wideout Matthew Golden that will both play against Michigan. But sophomore Johntay Cook is an explosive receiver who I think will become that go-to guy alongside Bond. Last week, Cook had three catches for 56 yards.
LB Anthony Hill: The true sophomore was one of the best defenders on Texas last season as a freshman. Hill was second on the team with 67 tackles. He also tallied eight TFLs and five sacks for the Longhorns.
Edge Ethan Burke: As a sophomore, Burke led the Texas defense with 5.5 sacks in 2023. Playing alongside, now a pro, Byron Murphy helped open up more opportunities. Burke now has a name made for himself and teams could choose to double him going forward.
DB Michigan Taaffe: Taaffe was tied for first on the team last year with three interceptions. He was also fifth in tackles in 2023. Taaffe returns for his junior season and is arguably the top defensive back on the roster.
How to watch:
The game will air on FOX at Noon ET, but you can also check the game out on Fubo.
Fubo has you covered with the Big Ten Network.
All of the football games that air on Big Ten Network will also be available to stream on Fubo.
Big Ten Network also is available to Fubo subscribers in Canada, so fans north of the border can tune in and watch their teams.
