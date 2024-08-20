Analyst thinks Michigan football could win it all again in 2024 if one thing happens
Michigan football is about to attempt to defend the national championship it captured last year after going a perfect 15-0. The Wolverines took home the hardware by having an elite defense, a formidable rushing attack, and a savvy quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. But McCarthy and several key players are gone and off to the NFL. While the Wolverines have plenty of star talent returning to Ann Arbor, replacing key starters won't be as easy as some people think -- especially at quarterback.
McCarthy, the 10th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings, left after three successful seasons in Ann Arbor. He left with a 27-1 record as the starting quarterback. He helped beat Ohio State three seasons in a row and was a big part in helping Michigan win three straight Big Ten titles. It's never easy replacing a starter in college football, especially one like McCarthy.
But if Michigan is going to repeat as national champions, the Wolverines will need to get good enough quarterback play in '24. 247Sports' analyst Clint Brewster has similar thinking. He put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) and said the following:
"If Michigan is able to create consistency in the passing with Alex Orji this year, I think they will win it all again."
Orji has just one career pass attempt to his name. He's a rushing threat -- what he did every time he entered the game a year ago. Orji would add a whole new element to the Michigan offense if he locked down the starting job. Many believe it's his job to lose and will get the first crack as the starter in 2024. Orji got off to a shaky start during the Michigan Spring Game in April. But once he settled in, he looked the part and was able to move the sticks for the Wolverines' offense.
Between his massive arm, his legs, and his linebacker-built body, Orji could be a major threat behind center for the Wolverines. Add in Michigan's stable of running backs and Colston Loveland, Semaj Morgan, and Tyler Morris as weapons -- the Wolverines' offense could theoretically hum along. But Michigan fans will have to wait and be patient with the quarterback when the season starts up on August 31.
