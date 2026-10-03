3 Halftime Takeaways as Michigan Leads Minnesota 14-7

The Michigan Wolverines went on the road and got off to a slow start against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

After some curious play calling led to a Michigan punt on the first series of the game, Minnesota’s offense went right down the field to make the score 7-0 in the Gophers’ favor.

The big momentum shift in the first half came via Troy Bowles and Smith Snowden. Bowles’ pressure on Drake Lindsey led to a floating pass that landed harmlessly in the arms of Snowden, which put Michigan in business.

The Wolverines would cap that drive off with a touchdown, to even the score at seven.

Taking the lead into the break pic.twitter.com/8yo7aV8ETz — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 3, 2026

The biggest play of the first half, however, came via another defensive play. As Minnesota was driving the field, looking to take the lead, Nathaneil Staehling jumped a route on a screen pass, and took the ball back for a touchdown to give the Wolverines a 14-7 lead that they currently hold.

More on that and some of our other takeaways from a bumpy first half on the road.

Situational play calling

Jason Beck’s infatuation with the wildcat is something that will never make sense to me. There have been a few moments during the season that the wildcat has given the Wolverines some room to roam on the ground. Short yardage situations have not been one of them.

On Michigan’s opening series of the game, the Wolverines were faced with a third-and-1 at midfield and attempting to take an early lead on the road.

Beck dialed up an inside run out of the wildcat formation. Marshall was predictably stuffed, and the Wolverines had to punt.

Michigan’s short yardage offense is not good enough for there to be no deception as to what they’re trying to do in the run game. Bryce Underwood’s ability to create as a runner could at least create some doubt as to what their plans are on a given play.

Instead, Michigan had to punt and gave all the momentum to Minnesota early

Playmaking Linebackers

Linebacker was a significant question mark for the Wolverines coming into the season, but both of their starters have made some big plays today.

Nathaniel Staehling got off to a tough start in the game as he was beaten on wheel route to give the Gophers an explosive passing play.

Since that play, however, the linebackers have made two game-changing plays for the Wolverines.

PICKED OFF 〽️



Smith Snowden takes it away for @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/FjymeF9IBH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2026

Troy Bowles’ pressure led to Smith Snowden’s interception to help Michigan tie the score early.

Nathaniel Staehling snuffed out a screen pass that turned into a pick-six when Minnesota looked poised to score to take the lead.

It’s clear Minnesota’s game plan is to test the linebackers, and so far they have delivered enough big plays to make a difference.

More penalties

If there is a penalty to be found, Michigan will find it. The Wolverines came into the game as the third-worst penalized team in terms of total penalties and yards in the Big Ten. The first half is not going to change that.

Sloppiness on pre-snap penalties remained. They’ve been flagged for pass interference three times in the first half. Some of that is the price of doing business when you play as much man coverage as the Wolverines do.

Still, the presnap penalties are getting ridiculous. It takes zero talent to line up or snap the ball correctly.

Michigan might be able to escape against Minnesota, but that will not fly against the better teams that are left on their schedule.



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