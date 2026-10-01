3 Reasons Michigan Football Beats Minnesota, 3 Reasons Wolverines Could Lose

For the first time this season, Michigan hits the road. The Wolverines head to Minnesota to take on the Gophers, with a chance to rebound after a tough loss to Iowa last weekend. Michigan is sitting at 3-1 on the season, but Kyle Whittingham noted that he feels like the Wolverines are 0-4.

Michigan still controls its own destiny this season and it starts this weekend. Here are three reasons the Wolverines will come away with a win, but there are three other reasons Michigan could lose the game.

Michigan Wins If....

Does a better job in the red zone

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Michigan is ranked No. 16 in the Big Ten, scoring 75% of the time the Wolverines reach the red zone. This past weekend, Michigan was 2-for-4 in the red zone, turning the ball over on downs, and Bryce Underwood threw an interception.

Minnesota ranks fifth in the Big Ten, allowing teams to score 81.8% of the time they reach the red zone. With that being said, the Gophers have allowed eight touchdowns when the opposition gets into the red zone, and that suits Michigan.

However the Wolverines need to find points, they need to. As we saw last weekend, taking a field goal could've given Michigan a win.

Limits penalties

Michigan ranks No. 114 in the nation, being flagged for 72.3 penalty yards per game. That can't happen anymore, especially in Big Ten play. The Wolverines were called for eight penalties against Iowa, and that number needs to be cut in half.

It's not even holds or false starts that are hurting Michigan. It's illegal formations and personal foul calls. Zeke Berry's late hit against Tony Diaz, of course, comes to mind, but that's not the only issue that has hurt Michigan.

Kyle Whittingham says it's something Michigan has been working on. That's great, but we need to see it come to fruition. Minnesota is another team that will make Michigan pay if it hurts itself with penalties.

Feeds the hot hand

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While it hasn't worked how Michigan had hoped, running the football is what the Wolverines want to do. And it worked a little better against Iowa last weekend, but despite Jordan Marshall leading the way, Jason Beck didn't have him in there during the fourth quarter.

However, both Kyle Whittingham and Marshall claim he is healthier than ever. The Wolverines need to feed Marshall, or Savion Hiter, whichever is carrying the ball better.

Same goes with Bryce Underwood. He was four yards shy from tying his career high in passing yards in a game. But when the Wolverines needed a first down, Beck opted to run the football. It's time to trust Underwood, if he's playing well, when the game is on the line.

Michigan Loses if....

Continues to play undisciplined

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Michigan is the more talented team and will likely win if it cuts down on penalties, but the Wolverines could lose this game if they don't. It's a double-edged sword.

The same goes for turning the ball over. Michigan threw an interception last weekend against Iowa, and the Wolverines are -3 in the turnover margin this season. Michigan has fumbled the ball one too many times, and while that wasn't a concern last weekend, it has been in the early going.

Michigan needs to play through the whistle, not after it, and taking care of the ball is a top priority. Minnesota is +2 in the turnover margin and the Gophers could make Michigan pay for its carelessness.

Allows Minnesota to get its run game rolling

A lot like Iowa and Michigan, Minnesota usually depends on its rushing attack to keep it alive. But in four games, the Gophers have the No. 16 rushing attack in the Big Ten, gaining 119 yards on the ground.

Star back Darius Taylor has been banged up and has managed to play in three games this season. He came back last week against Washington, but couldn't get going on the ground. Taylor leads the team with three scores, while TJ Thomas leads Minnesota with 251 yards on the ground.

The Gophers have passed the ball a lot this year, and the last thing Michigan can have happen is for Minnesota to get rolling on the ground and through the air.

Not enough pressure on Drake Lindsey

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Iowa quarterback Hank Brown hadn't been sacked in his four-year career when he came to Michigan. But the Wolverines sacked Brown twice last weekend, and now, Michigan needs to get pressure on Drake Lindsey.

Minnesota has given up four sacks this season and only three Big Ten quarterbacks have attempted more passes than Lindsey. But, it's not like Lindsey has gaudy numbers. He has thrown for 951 yards and seven scores, while being picked off twice.

Both John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols are listed as questionable in the game, however, Michigan is loaded at edge and the Wolverines have a chance to force some errant throws. If not, Lindsey has the talent to make things happen in the passing game.

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