3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. USC
No. 15 Michigan football (4-1) takes to LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night to take on the USC Trojans (4-1) for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff in a game that could shape the Big Ten race.
Here are three key matchups to watch before the game kicks off.
Michigan's offensive line vs. USC's defensive line
The Wolverines boast one of the nation's top rushing offenses, featuring college football's fourth leading rusher in terms of total yards in Justice Haynes.
Defensively, USC has been steady against the run through five games this season, ranking 29th against the run in yards per carry allowed. However, questions still remain about whether the Trojans can win battles up front against the Big Ten's most physical teams.
When USC went to Illinois and lost to the Illini late last month, USC gave up 171 yards on the ground (and 331 yards passing) against the most physical team they have played to date. Against the Wolverines, the Trojans will need to put forth a much better effort on the defensive side of the ball to contain the rushing attack of Haynes, Jordan Marshall and QB Bryce Underwood, especially considering that the Wolverines are continuing to improve their passing attack each week, which can open up the run game.
If USC is going to have success up front, it's going to be led by linebacker Eric Gentry, who leads the team in tackles in 2025. Gentry is back after missing most of last season injured and will have to try to fill holes and meet the Michigan ball carriers at the point of attack to help out his defensive line.
Justice Haynes vs. the USC secondary
Typically, a matchup between a running back and players in the back end wouldn't be a matchup to watch, but this game is an exception to the rule.
Haynes has broken at least one explosive run in every game Michigan has played this season, and will likely have open space to work with against the Trojans at points in the game. The challenge for USC's defense is when Haynes does break to the second level on runs, linebackers and defensive backs are going to have to bring him down in the open field. If not, Haynes will beat them with explosive runs, which takes an immense amount of pressure off of Underwood in the passing game.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been a top tackler for the Trojans with 25 and also has three of the team's six interceptions on the year, and he and the other USC defensive backs will have to be on their top game to bring down Haynes when he gets loose.
Michigan's secondary vs. Jayden Maiava and the USC passing attack
To say the Michigan defense has a tall task on Saturday night would be an understatement as the Trojans rank as the top offensive in the nation in yards per game at 565.
To start, senior safety Rod Moore, looking back at top form after his play against Wisconsin last week, certainly helps a Wolverine secondary that will be challenged by a potent USC passing attack, led by QB Jayden Maiava.
The junior has thrown for over 1,500 yards through five games with a 70.5% completion rate and 11 touchdowns compared to just one interception. Makai Lemon has been one of the top receivers in the nation, having hauled in 35 receptions for 589 yards and five scores.
However, the weapons in the passing attack don't stop there, with receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and Lake McRee also being major threats. A Lincoln Riley coached offense is always going to be a difficult one to prepare for, but when you add his play calling ability and the athletes the Trojans have, it's a tough ask for any defense to slow them down.
Michigan is going to have to be good up front and provide pressure to Maiava. But in the situations when he does have time to throw behind an improved USC offensive line from last season, Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry and the Wolverine secondary will have to step up and make plays on a consistent basis.
In the rushing attack, Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have been an explosive 1-2 punch and have found the endzone seven times combined, so it's not as if the Trojans are one dimensional as Riley's offense can pick defenses apart in a number of different ways.
It's safe to say defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's unit will have to be on their top game to slow down USC's offense in this one.