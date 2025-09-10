3 keys for Michigan this weekend against Central Michigan
Michigan will hit the field on Saturday in a Week 3 battle with Central Michigan. The Wolverines are coming off a tough loss against Oklahoma, but this is the chance for Michigan to get things back in gear. The Wolverines are going to be massive favorites against CMU, and we can't really share three things Michigan must do in order to beat the Chips -- we can pick three keys that we need to see out of Michigan moving forward.
Here are three keys for Michigan this weekend.
1. Let Bryce Underwood play loose
After this game, things don't get much easier for Michigan. The Wolverines will face Nebraska, Wisconsin, USC, and Washington in the next four games, so Michigan needs to get things figured out in Week 3.
It was obvious that the offensive line didn't help Bryce Underwood against Oklahoma, but it also appeared that the game plan held the five-star back. Underwood still hasn't shown off his running ability, and it also appears Michigan could allow Underwood to roll out more than he does to sling it. That gives Underwood the option to run or pass -- keep the defense on its heels. Regardless, Michigan should crush CMU this weekend and the Chips have one of the worst defenses in college football through two weeks. This is the game to let Underwood cook and get real comfortable running the Wolverines' offense.
2. Find a second playmaker
This goes right along with allowing Underwood to play loose. We know Michigan loves TE Marlin Klein and WR Donaven McCulley has made a nice catch, but who is really that No. 2 playmaker behind Klein? We think it's the 6-foot-5 Indiana transfer, but with Michigan playing conservative, we haven't seen too much from the Wolverines' wide receivers.
Channing Goodwin was someone who impressed this spring and was named the starter next to McCulley and Semaj Morgan, but we haven't seen much from the sophomore. Fredrick Moore didn't see the field last week, and UMass transfer Anthony Simpson has barely played. There are a lot more questions than answers regarding the Michigan pass game. But the Wolverines need to find some sort of a reliable target next to Klein.
Through two weeks, CMU has the 133rd-ranked passing defense, allowing 342 yards per game through the air. This is the time.
3. See the defensive line do work
The defensive line was expected to be a strength of Michigan's this season, but players like Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, and TJ Guy haven't been heard from, for the most part. The Wolverines have four sacks this season and three of them are by linebackers. According to Pro Football Focus, Michigan has the 80th-ranked pass rush in the country, with a 66.3 grade.
CMU has allowed five sacks in two games, and the Chips have the worst pass-blocking team in the country through two weeks, per PFF. CMU has a 20.1 pass-blocking grade, and this is the game for Michigan to unleash its pass rushers. Guys like Moore, Guy, Cameron Brandt, and Dominic Nichols need to show out.
