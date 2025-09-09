Michigan fans, media, former players react to J.J. McCarthy's comeback win for Vikings
Michigan fans, media, coaches, and players were all tuned into the TV on Monday night to see former QB J.J. McCarthy make his first career start in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings. It was a very rocky start for the former Wolverine signal caller. Through three quarters of action against the Chicago Bears, McCarthy threw for a total of 56 yards and had a crucial pick-six against him.
But following the pick-six, McCarthy let loose and shined. In the final 15 minutes, he went 6-for-8 for 87 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one carry for 14 yards and one rushing touchdown. For the game, McCarthy passed for 143 yards, two TDs, one INT, 25 yards on the ground, and one rushing touchdown. The Minnesota Vikings would go on to win the game 27-24.
While Ohio State fans and national pundits were putting way too much stock into McCarthy's first-half performance, Viking fans and Michigan fans knew what McCarthy was capable of. Michigan knows all too well. As the starting QB for the Wolverines, McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter and took Michigan to a national title -- and won it in 2023.
McCarthy helped beat Ohio State all three years he was in Ann Arbor, and he led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten titles in 2022 and 2023 as the starting QB. Following the game, Michigan fans, media, and alumni all reacted to his performance.
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt touches on Bryce Underwood against Oklahoma, gives Michigan fans hope
Stock report: Michigan got beat up by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday
National media question Sherrone Moore, Michigan following loss to Oklahoma
PFF grades and snap counts following Michigan's loss to Oklahoma
Social media reacts to John Mateer, Oklahoma beating No. 15 Michigan