Takeaways: Oklahoma bullies Michigan in a top-20 showdown
No. 15 Michigan went into Norman and suffered its first loss of the 2025 season after falling to No. 18 Oklahoma, 24-13on Saturday. The Wolverines were clearly outmatched in the ball game. The Sooners gave Michigan several chances to win the game: an interception, a muffed punt, and a missed field goal. But it didn't matter. QB John Mateer was a warrior and the best player on the field.
Michigan's line play struggled on both sides and Bryce Underwood was never able to get going for the Wolverines. Following the loss, here are some takeaways from the game.
Oklahoma dominated both sides of the trenches
From start to finish, Oklahoma proved to have the edge over Michigan in the trenches on both sides of the football. The Wolverines' offensive line struggled to open up rushing lanes for Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall -- save for the opening run of the third quarter. Pass pro. wasn't much better, either. Time and time again, Sooners busted through the line when Bryce Underwood hiked the ball. Oklahoma stacked the box, and it affected Michigan's line.
On the other side of the ball, it's now the second week in a row Michigan's defensive line underwhelmed. The D-line is supposed to be a strength of this team, and the Wolverines are constantly subbing to keep guys fresh. But once again, Derrick Moore and TJ Guy weren't heard from, and the Wolverines struggled to gain pressure on Mateer -- unless they blitzed.
Oklahoma was a good test for both lines, but it's clear the Wolverines have some things to work out on both sides of the ball.
Michigan had no answer for John Mateer
Entering the game, I was concerned about John Mateer's dual-threat ability -- a reason why I picked Oklahoma to win the game. The Washington State transfer is savvy and experienced and the Wolverines didn't have an answer for him. While the Michigan defensive line didn't put too much pressure on Mateer, the Oklahoma QB picked the Wolverines' secondary apart and also beat Michigan using his legs.
Mateer did a great job off platform, moving around in the pocket, and finding the soft spot in the Wolverines' zone. Then, down in the redzone, Mateer showed off his skillset on the ground by rushing for two scores. Mateer ended the game throwing for 270 yards, one touchdown, and one INT, and rushed for 74 and two scores.
Justice Haynes continues to impress
The Michigan offensive line didn't do the run game any favors in this game. But for the second week in a row, the Alabama transfer appeared to be the best back on Michigan's roster. Jordan Marshall was bundled up once again, but Haynes kept moving his feet and finally capitalized. On the first play of the third quarter, Haynes took the ball 75 yards for a touchdown.
While the Wolverines' run game wasn't as prolific as last week, Haynes continues to show why he was a heavily sought-after recruit and transfer portal target. In the game, he carried the rock 18 times for 127 and one score.
Bryce Underwood is a true freshman who made his second-career start
All eyes were on Bryce Underwood on Saturday to see how he would perform in a hostile environment. The five-star QB looked like a true freshman making his first career road start at times. But there were also times where his arm strength and accuracy shined. However, Michigan's offensive game plan looked like a 180 from last week.
Against New Mexico, Chip Lindsey used up-tempo to help Underwood and keep the defense off guard. I don't recall seeing that at all against Oklahoma. Also, the Wolverines' offensive line didn't help Underwood, and Michigan definitely didn't allow Underwood to cut anything loose.
Michigan brought Underwood in for a reason, to fix the 131st-ranked passing attack, and while it's true that Underwood is a freshman, you have to trust him to throw the ball. There will be bumps and bruises along the way, of course.
Michigan might have caught the injury bug
Entering Week 2, Michigan was already banged up missing players like Mikey Keene, Andrew Babalola, Chase Anderson, Marlin Klein, Rod Moore, and Shamari Earls, among plenty of others. But on Saturday, the injury bug reared its ugly head. During the game, the Wolverines had a few players banged up like Brandyn Hillman, Semaj Morgan and Brady Norton, while both Giovanni El-Hadi and Zeke Berry went down and didn't return.
The college football season is long and if Michigan is already having these issues -- that's not a good sign. The Wolverines had to use true freshman Jayden Sanders in the secondary, and moved Nate Efobi into LG to replace El-Hadi.
