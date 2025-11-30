PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's loss to Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines' 2025 regular season came to an end on Saturday after falling to rival Ohio State, 27-9. Michigan lost all hope for a College Football Playoff berth and will now have to wait another week to find out who it will face in a bowl game.
The Buckeyes proved to be the better team this season. Ohio State dominated Michigan in the trenches -- something the Wolverines did the past four years. Julian Sayin had all day to throw the football and he picked Michigan apart. RB Bo Jackson had holes to run through and make the Wolverines miss.
Offensively, Jordan Marshall reaggravated his shoulder injury and Bryson Kuzdzal was thrust back into action. Michigan appeared to have a run game going, but Bryce Underwood couldn't do anything in the passing attack, and the Buckeyes had eight men in the box to stuff the run.
Following Michigan's loss, here are PFF grades and snap counts to know..
Top 10 Offensive Players
- WR Donaven McCulley - 73.9 grade
- RB Jordan Marshall - 60.4 grade
- C Greg Crippen - 59.7 grade
- RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 58.0 grade
- QB Bryce Underwood - 57.4 grade
- RT Andrew Sprague - 57.0 grade
- LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 54.7 grade
- LT Blake Frazier - 53.9 grade
- WR Channing Goodwin - 53.1 grade
- RG Jake Guarnera - 51.2 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- TE Marlin Klein - 40.5 grade
- WR Kendrick Bell - 46.2 grade
- WR Andrew Marsh - 47.3 grade
- TE Zack Marshall - 49.2 grade
- TE Jalen Hoffman - 49.7 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- LB Jimmy Rolder - 78.4 grade
- CB Jyaire Hill - 75.1 grade
- DT Rayshaun Benny - 73.9 grade
- DT Damon Payne - 73.4 grade
- DT Trey Pierce - 71.1 grade
- LB Cole Sullivan - 66.4 grade
- Edge Cameron Brandt - 66.0 grade
- Edge Jaishawn Barham - 65.6 grade
- DT Tre Williams - 65.2 grade
- DT Enow Etta - 64.7 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- Edge TJ Guy - 46.8 grade
- S Jaden Mangham - 50.1 grade
- S Brandyn Hillman - 53.5 grade
- CB Zeke Berry - 55.7 grade
- LB Troy Bowles - 58.0 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- TE Max Bredeson suited up, but didn't play. Jalen Hoffman saw 17 snaps in his place.
- RB Jordan Marshall played in 16 snaps. Bryson Kuzdzal saw 28 in his place.
- WR Channing Goodwin didn't start, but saw WR3 snaps with 16.
- WR Kendrick Bell drew the start and played in 13 snaps. Only four WRs saw offensive snaps.
- With no LB Ernest Hausmann, Cole Sullivan (61 snaps) and Jimmy Rolder (60) led the way.
- After S Mason Curtis went down early, Jaden Mangham saw 40 snaps, which was his second-most of the season.
- DT Trey Pierce saw a season-high 49 snaps, the most of any Michigan D-lineman against OSU.
- Freshman LB Nate Owusu-Boateng saw eight snaps, which marked his fourth game of the season.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —