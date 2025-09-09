Analyst says Michigan will be a hot destination for one position when transfer portal open
The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-1 in the young season after losing to Oklahoma in Norman, 24-13. All eyes were on Bryce Underwood -- wanting to see how he would fare in the bright lights on the road. The five-star freshman struggled, with his offensive line doing him no favors, throwing for 142 yards and completing 38% of his throws.
On3's J.D. PicKell had some takeaways regarding Michigan and its freshman phenom. The national analyst says Underwood is the future, but the Wolverines need to get some pass catchers in house to help him going forward.
“I think you see all the makeup of what he's going to be over the course of his career at Michigan. He's just the first one there. He's the future," PicKell said.
"He's the first one to get there to the party, man. It's not his fault that the DJ hasn't put on the right song yet. There's not the right personnel at the party.
"Just like, it's just, it's going to take a second here, I think, for them to get their pass catchers in house to take advantage of him. Because like, you don't have the required assets, I think, on the perimeter to maximize what Bryce Underwood is as they throw out the football. It's unfortunate, but I think that's the reality.”
Michigan brought in Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley to lead the wide receiver corps, and while he hasn't had a standout game so far -- he did make an impressive catch against the Sooners. But the Wolverines need others to step up alongside him, whether that is Semaj Morgan, Channing Goodwin, or Fred Moore. If not, PicKell says Michigan is going to be a hot destination for wide receivers when the transfer portal opens up.
“Now, Michigan is still going to be good this year, I fully believe that. I think they will evolve as the year progresses. I think McCulley will evolve more as the year progresses," PicKell said.
"I think Bryce Underwood will evolve as the year progresses. But as it stands right now, in that game last night, in that spot against that opponent, it just, it felt very driving stick to me. It felt very stop-start, very unreliable.
"And like, that's just kind of what you get with a first year starting quarterback, second ever start on the road, all those things we already mentioned. I will say this, Michigan, when that portal opens back up, dude, they will be, for portal-wide receivers, what warm weather is for the spring break community.”
Underwood was the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class for a reason. Michigan gave him a healthy NIL deal and Underwood had the chance to stay home and become a hometown hero. PicKell firmly believes he will make a big improvement and will help recruit star playmakers this offseason.
“I'm just telling you, because I think a lot of people now, a lot of players will jump in the portal and look for a quarterback that's gonna have runway that they can play with, that will get them the football. Look no further than the Bryce Underwood," said PicKell. "I promise you, he will be the first page of that PowerPoint when you're pitching to wide receivers in the portal.
"The second page is probably, hey, we got some pretty good financial backing here on the NIL front, so we'll get you this number here too. That's not a bad deal. Michigan is gonna be in real good shape here long term.”
