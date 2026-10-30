3 Michigan Football Predictions Against Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines enter play on Saturday desperate to come away with a victory over the lowly Scarlet Knights of Rutgers.

The Wolverines are 4-3 and risking their season spiraling completely out of control as they’ll have to rally just to become bowl eligible.

That’s not what anyone expected this season when fall camp broke, but that’s the situation the Wolverines find themselves in.

Let’s get right to our weekly predictions.

Rutgers Scores First

Michigan’s defense could be suffering from a hangover effect in their first since last week’s masterclass against the defending national champions.

Zeke Berry sounded exhausted when he said his defense did everything it could to try and knock off the Hoosiers.

The challenge this week is not as stiff as the one Michigan faced a week ago. Rutgers is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, which makes this game ripe for a potential let down.

We’re buying into that theory. Rutgers will be the team who draws first blood in this game. It will just be a field goal to give them a 3-0 lead early in the contest that will likely draw some ire from the Michigan faithful.

Tommy Carr Throws First TD Pass to…. Andrew Marsh

Tommy Carr is getting his second start this week after showing some growth as the game went on last week against Indiana.

Carr did not light up the box score, and is unlikely to do so for most of the year. He did, however, shake off two turnovers and put his team in position for a go-ahead score twice in the second half.

If last week’s test was in advanced calculus, this week is basic algebra. Rutgers’ defense is one of the worst in the country. Michigan’s offense is not good either, but that should allow for Carr to build some confidence through the air as they will not be as relentless against him.

Andrew Marsh on the day

10 rec

105 yards

1 TD



More of that throughout the season, please pic.twitter.com/FOKPaaQD3E — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) September 19, 2026

This week, Carr will find his way into the end zone through the air for his first touchdown pass as a starter. It will go to Andrew Marsh, who has been quiet in recent weeks. As a result, Michigan will try and get Marsh involved early and often, as he catches a score in the red zone for his first touchdown since the Wolverines played against UTEP.

Big Day on the Ground

If not now, when? We said that after Michigan took on Penn State two weeks ago, but Rutgers’ defense has been dreadful all season against the run. They give up 185 yards-per-game on the ground.

Michigan needs to find a way to get their run game going. Jason Beck’s stubbornness has to stop at some point.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) celebrates a first down against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if it doesn’t, Michigan should be able to find some traction on the ground for plays that have not traditionally worked for them.

Michigan will crack more than 100 yards on the ground from Savion Hiter and Jordan Marshall as they finally resemble the rushing offense we expected when the season opened.



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