3 Key Matchups for Michigan Football Against Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines need a win. They are 4-3, and coming off what is the most demoralizing loss of the season.

Their defense did not give up a touchdown in regulation. They were able to hold the opposing offense to 81 passing yards.

Their offense could not muster one touchdown, which would have won the game on its own. This week, they’re facing a different opponent. Rutgers is not Indiana. They are going to finish near the bottom of the conference. They have one of the worst defenses in college football. Their offense will be missing their top two players. Michigan should be in good position here, but what are the matchups they have to win?

Run Game vs Rutgers Defense

We said the same thing during the week that Michigan played Penn State, but this time we mean it.

If not now, when?

The Michigan run game has been disappointing this season. They rank 101st in rushing yards-per-game this season. They were bad last week against Indiana, but have a much better chance this week to find some room to roam.

If Jason Beck will stick with what works, running between the tackles, Rutgers’ defense is gettable. They’re ranked 127th in college football, giving up more than 200 rushing yards per game. They give up more than six yards-per-carry.

Rutgers is ranked 128th in rush defense



Could Savion Hiter get his first 100 yard rushing game as a Michigan Wolverine? pic.twitter.com/hGRcPyauf5 — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) October 28, 2026

Michigan has to figure it out this week with their top two running backs. Feed Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter. Opponents average about 35 rushing attempts per game against Rutgers. Hiter and Marshall should approach that number of carries between the two of them.

If Michigan can’t win this battle decisively, the result of the game almost doesn’t matter. They’re not going to win any of the games that really matter to them.

Tommy Carr vs Confidence

Tommy Carr is getting a second start this week against Rutgers. Last week, he had some moments where he looked like a true freshman. He had other moments where he looked like he was coming of age. He was poised when he escaped pressure, especially in the second half with some big plays to JJ Buchanan and Channing Goodwin. He just missed a third big play on the final play of the game where a throw to Salesi Moa fell just short of the intended receiver.

This week, Carr is playing a different opponent that should give him an opportunity to build some confidence.

It seems likely that Carr is going to be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season barring an injury. That means he’ll be tasked with winning big games against Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State as the season draws to a close.

They are going to need him to be confident going into those games. That means Carr needs to build some confidence along with the rest of the passing game this week against a putrid defense that has had trouble stopping much of anything.

Michigan Defense vs Psychology

How hard must it be to play defense for the Michigan Wolverines these days? Last week, the defense did not give up a touchdown in regulation. Indiana’s only points came off Michigan turnovers, or a drive that started at the 25 due to college football’s overtime rules.

“We did everything we could,” Zeke Berry said after the team lost 13-6 despite the brilliance from Michigan’s defense.

It would be easy for Michigan’s defense to decide they were able to relax because it doesn’t matter how well they play, the offense won’t do enough anyway.

That’s a demon that the coaching staff has to fight against. Michigan’s defense must continue to play well because it’s the only chance they have to win most of the games down the stretch. Their offense is going to struggle. It’s unlikely to get drastically better.

Michigan will be facing an offense missing its top weapon and its starting quarterback. The margin for error remains incredibly slim due to the uncertainty of what the offense can provide them.

Their defense has to fight against that.



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