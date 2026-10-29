Top 5 Michigan Wolverines To Ensure a Win Against Lowly Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are heading back on the road to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Michigan has lost just once to Rutgers in the history of this series. That came in 2014, when Michigan would lose in what became Brady Hoke’s final season as head coach.

The Wolverines are expected to win this week, but they’ve been expected to win in the past and not come through. Is this the week that Michigan gets back on track and finds an offensive explosion?

That remains to be seen. What we do know is that they need a win.

Here are their most important players to ensuring that they walk out of Rutgers with a win.

5 Tommy Carr

Carr was not anything special in his first start, and looked like a true freshman with two turnovers that were atrocious regardless of who made them.

Carr did show some poise in the second half and some creativity when he extended plays. Ultimately, that earned him another start against Rutgers which should feel like a significant step down considering the defense that he was facing last week. Indiana’s defense was ferocious and ranked near the top of the country.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) makes a pass against Indiana during the overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers’ defense is.. not that. They are one of the worst defenses in the country.

Saturday’s game is more about the stretch of the season. Michigan’s last four games are all going to be seen as must wins. No, they’re not likely to make the playoff, but a strong finish to the season could get some goodwill moving toward 2027. Plus, Carr could earn himself a shot at being the starting quarterback in 2027 if he plays well.

That starts by building some confidence with a big game against an inferior team.

4 Zeke Berry

This is a week where the Michigan defense has to set a tone. Last week, it would have been understandable if they were demoralized after the game.

“We did everything we could,” defensive back Zeke Berry said.

He was right. Michigan’s defense did not allow a touchdown in regulation. They did not allow a scoring drive that Indiana did not start in plus-territory.

Berry has plenty of experience as a fifth-year senior. He needs to fight against the psychological urge for the defense to be resentful to an offense that has wasted their performances all season long.

Rutgers has become significantly easier to defend this week as they’ll be missing their starting quarterback and top playmaker.

Berry needs to ensure, along with the rest of this group, that the Michigan defense continues to play up to its standard to help out their struggling offense.

3 Andrew Marsh

JJ Buchanan has been active as Michigan’s offense has struggled, but that has come at the expense of Andrew Marsh.

Marsh does not lack for talent, and was battling a nagging injury coming out of the bye week. He’s not on the injury report now, so he should be fully healthy.

Michigan needs to get him in position to make plays. That falls on Jason Beck, whoever is playing quarterback, and Marsh himself.

ANDREW MARSH 34-YARD TOUCHDOWN.



MICHIGAN LEADS 38-14. pic.twitter.com/4zfrzYN0Ui — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) September 19, 2026

Marsh looked like he was going to potentially challenge for a 1,000 yards season after back-to-back 100-yard games against UTEP and Iowa.

Since then, Marsh has 10 catches for 70 yards. He’s been a non-factor offensively.

To be clear, that’s not all on Marsh, but they need more from one of their top receivers.

1/2 Jordan Marshall/Savion Hiter

You can order these two running backs any way you’d like, but Michigan has to put the ball in their hands and get out of the way.

One of the ways Michigan could potentially improve their offense is to tighten up their running back rotation.

With all due respect to Bryson Kuzdzal, who has done some good things when called upon, any carry that goes to him over either of Michigan’s top two backs is a waste at this point.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs for a first down against Indiana during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hiter and Marshall need to touch the ball more. They need to start trying to wear down opposing defenses early in the game, to pull away from them late.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but Michigan’s offense is at its best when these two backs are running between the tackles.

This week is no different, against one of the most putrid rushing defenses in college football. Michigan needs their dynamic duo in the backfield to have a big week.



Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage



