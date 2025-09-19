3 predictions for Michigan football vs. Nebraska
Saturday will mark the Big Ten opener for Michigan and Nebraska. The Wolverines are traveling to Lincoln for a matchup against the undefeated Cornhuskers. Nebraska has been mostly unchallenged this season, and it will be the first big game for Matt Rhule and Co. in 2025.
As for Michigan, the Wolverines have already suffered one loss and Michigan doesn't want to go 2-2 with eight games remaining in the season. Both teams are searching for statement wins, and one team is going to get it.
Here are three predictions for the game.
Michigan throws for 3X the passing yards Nebraska averages giving up this season
Nebraska has the No. 1 passing defense in the country, allowing an astonishing 66 yards through the air. Now, we must share that the Huskers have played Akron and Houston Christian in the past two games. But Nebraska did hold down Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby in Week 1 of the year. In the last two weeks, Sorsby has passed for 333 and 253 yards, respectively.
The UC game was a good showing for the Huskers' defense, but Nebraska is mostly unproven. This will be the first big test for the Cornhuskers, whereas Bryce Underwood has already had his big test. The Michigan offense struggled against Oklahoma, but the Wolverines appeared to correct a lot of wrongs last week against Central Michigan.
Assuming the playmakers help Underwood, you have to think Michigan throws for at least 190 yards through the air. Interim head coach Biff Poggi told media after the CMU game that they weren't going to hold the phenom back.
Justice Haynes keeps his streak alive
The Alabama transfer has been everything Michigan fans had hoped for after losing Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Justice Haynes is sixth in the nation, averaging 129 yards per game on the ground, and he has surpassed 100 yards in every game. Haynes has five TDs to his name, scoring at least once in all three games.
Michigan loves Jordan Marshall, but it's clear as of now that Haynes is the Wolverines' No. 1 back. And I don't see that changing this week. While Nebraska has an elite pass defense, it's not great against the run. The Cornhuskers have the 75th-ranked rushing defense, allowing 136 yards on the ground. Haynes has a real chance to go off for the fourth game in a row and get over 100 yards.
The Wolverines will also utilize Haynes inside the red zone, which makes him a viable option to keep his TD streak alive and well, too.
Dylan Raiola throws his first INT of the season
The sophomore gunslinger is one of the top young QBs in college football, but Raiola can face his fair share of criticism as well. Through three games, Raiola has been great. He is averaging 276 yards per game, and he has thrown eight TDs compared to zero INTs.
But one stat that sticks out to me is Raiola under pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, when he is kept clean, he is completing nearly 79% of his passes, and has a grade of 89.3. But once Raiola faces pressure, that number drops a ton. When facing pressure this season, Raiola is completing just over 63% of his passes with a grade of 36.2.
Michigan experimented with Jaishawn Barham at edge last weekend and that worked to perfection. TJ Guy is expected to be back in the lineup this weekend, but Barham is a chess piece that Wink Martindale can move around.
I expect Michigan to get pressure on Raiola this weekend, and if doing so, that will keep the young player on his heels with a chance he makes a major mistake.