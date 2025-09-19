Wolverine Digest

Staff predictions: Michigan looks to make a statement against Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines on SI predicts what will happen in the Big Ten opener.

Trent Knoop, Jerred Johnson, Josh Helmholdt, Luke Hubbard, Seth Berry

After suffering a Week 2 loss on the road against Oklahoma, Michigan is looking to record its first road victory of the young season. On Saturday, the Wolverines are looking to make a statement in Lincoln against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have started 3-0, but Nebraska's last two games came against Akron and Houston Christian.

Both teams have been mostly unchallenged during their wins. Whomever wins on Saturday could make the statement each program is searching for. Michigan Wolverines On SI predicts what will happen in Lincoln.

Trent Knoop

Entering the 2025 season, my preseason prediction was that Michigan would go 10-2 with losses against both Oklahoma and Nebraska. The Sooners were who I thought they would be with John Mateer at the helm, and Michigan handcuffed Bryce Underwood in that game. From what we saw last week, it gives me the belief that the Wolverines could walk into Lincoln and win on the road without their head coach. Underwood was unleashed, and the Wolverines' defense looked better, even though it was against Central Michigan. But I believe home-field advantage is a key in college football. Dylan Raiola is a good, young QB, and the fans are in desperate need to see a big-time win.

Entering this week, I was still leaning toward picking Nebraska in this game. But I can't forget about how Underwood looked last game. If Chip Lindsey calls the same game as he did last week, I think the Wolverines' offense shifted into a new gear. Give me Michigan in a close one.

Final score: Michigan 30, Nebraska 27

Jerred Johnson

Winning on the road is never an easy task. Winning on the road at Nebraska is even tougher. I have been to a Nebraska football game; the entire state shuts down when the Cornhuskers play, and the experience and atmosphere are nothing short of electric. Aside from homefield advantage, I think Michigan is the better overall team here. If interim HC Biff Poggi is true to his word and Bryce Underwood is free to play the game wide open, I believe Michigan could steal a signature road win here. Justice Haynes will put pressure on Nebraska's frontline all afternoon, opening lanes for Underwood to use his accuracy to pick apart the Cornhuskers' secondary. I expect a bounce-back game from TE Marlin Klein as well after he had a tough return from an injury against Central Michigan. Jaishawn Barham will see more EDGE time, which could speed up Dylan Raiola and force some errant passes downfield.

Final score: Michigan 27, Nebraska 21

Seth Berry

Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and the Michigan offense seemed to have figured some things out against Central Michigan last week, albeit against a lesser opponent. The question is, will the coaching staff allow the guard rails to stay off the offensive gameplan and allow true freshman QB Bryce Underwood to showcase his entire skill set? If Michigan can do that, the Wolverines should be in good shape, even on the road against a solid Nebraska team. The Huskers have a good defense, but it's not on the level of Oklahoma's. If Michigan's offensive line comes to play and the Wolverines are able to run the ball to maintain an offensive balance, I think the Maize and Blue can do enough to win a tough game in Lincoln.

Final score: Michigan 31, Nebraska 21

Luke Hubbard

Coming off the heels of a 60-point victory over CMU, the Wolverines have a tall task ahead of them. Memorial Stadium is not an easy place to play, and we saw how Michigan's offense struggled against Oklahoma on the road. However, I think Bryce Underwood will have learned a lot from the Oklahoma game and should be better equipped this time around. I also believe Michigan's ground game will play a big factor in this game. If Justice Haynes gets rolling early and Underwood can settle into the game and use his legs a little bit, I don't think Nebraska will be able to get enough stops to win this game.

Final score: Michigan 28, Nebraska 21

Josh Helmholdt

There are a lot of reasons to like Michigan in this spot. The Wolverines are ranked while Nebraska is not. They are favored on the road, and had a big offensive output last weekend against Central Michigan. In the end, though, I expect Nebraska wins a few more of the 50/50 plays, gets a score on defense or special teams and finds a way to outlast the Wolverines in Lincoln. Nebraska had two tune up games against lesser-talent teams in Akron and Houston Christian, and I just see this as a good spot for the Cornhuskers to move to 4-0. Either way, it should be a very good game with two young, bright stars being showcased at the quarterback position.

Final score: Nebraska 34, Michigan 31

