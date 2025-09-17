Keys to a Michigan football victory over Nebraska
After a dominant win over Central Michigan, the Wolverines are back on the road. Michigan heads to Lincoln to take on Nebraska for its Big Ten opener. It's going to be a new test for Michigan -- which still doesn't have head coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines will be looking to give the Huskers their first loss of the season.
Here are three keys for a Michigan win.
1. Stay the course with Bryce Underwood
The Michigan offense had a complete 180 from Week 2 to Week 3. The Wolverines utilized up-tempo and fully unleashed Bryce Underwood behind center. The former five-star QB threw for 235 yards and a score, but the more impressive stat was how he used his legs. For the first time this season, Underwood carried the ball nine times for 114 yards and two scores.
Moving forward, it doesn't matter who Michigan is facing -- it has to stay the course with Underwood. The Wolverines looked hesitant to utilize Underwood properly in Week 2 against Oklahoma, and while Nebraska might not be as good as the Sooners -- it's going to be a wild atmosphere for the true freshman. Fans are going to be loud and hope to throw Underwood off.
But Chip Lindsey can't call the game scared and he needs to let Underwood go back to his roots as a playmaker. Let him sling it around, call some QB runs, and let the kid play loose. The Wolverines' running backs should help him out, and we've seen enough from Marlin Klein and Donaven McCulley to think the WRs are capable of helping Underwood in tough situations.
2. Get Nebraska off the field on third downs
Nebraska has one of the best offenses in the country. Behind Dylan Raiola, the Huskers are averaging 49 points per game, which is good enough for No. 9 in the country. Nebraska also has the fifth-ranked passing offense, averaging 366.3 yards through the air. With both of those stats, it's not shocking to know the Cornhuskers are elite on third downs.
The Cornhuskers converted 62.1% of their third-down tries, the No. 8 team in the country on third downs. That's going to be a battle for Michigan, which has the 102nd-ranked third-down defense, which allows a 43.4% conversion rate.
Being on the road, Michigan needs to silence the crowd and not give Raiola and Co. momentum. Getting Nebraska off schedule and forcing its offense to the sideline will help the Wolverines tremendously. The Michigan defense looked much better last week against CMU, and if the Wolverines can roll that momentum over, Michigan will just continue to build confidence.
3. Impose your will in the trench -- both sides of the ball
Once again, Michigan looked like a completely different team from Week 2 to Week 3.
The Wolverines' offensive line struggled to protect Underwood against Oklahoma and didn't open many holes for the running game. But last week, with two starters down, Michigan looked improved. Clearly, the opponent played a factor, but Michigan just looked better. This week will be a big opportunity to show that they really are improved and capable of being a good line.
Same goes with the defense. Wink Martindale moved Jaishawn Barham onto the edge, and Michigan played well. Rayshaun Benny was on the Big Ten Team of the Week, and the Wolverines crushed CMU in the trenches. Nebraska will air the ball out, and getting penetration to stop Dylan Raiola is key. But the Huskers also have Emmett Johnson, who is averaging over 100 yards on the ground per game.
Keeping Raiola off platform and stopping the run at the LOS will be paramount to shutting down this Cornhuskers' offense.
