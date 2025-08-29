3 predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines open up the 2025 season with a home game against a Group of Five program: New Mexico. After winning five games last season, the Lobos went out and hired Idaho's Jason Eck as their new head coach. But that wasn't the only change for New Mexico. Eck brought in 55 new players into the program and it's an entirely new look New Mexico program.
Prior to Saturday's showdown, I'm going to make a few game predictions.
Michigan protects Bryce Underwood, but he still throws for 200 yards
Playing against New Mexico, Michigan isn't going to show its hand. Keeping the Wolverines' prized freshman off the ground and not getting hit will be a major key for the coaching staff. We likely won't see Underwood utilize his legs very often, and we might not see too many creative route trees from the wide receivers. However, I think Chip Lindsey is going to let Underwood air the ball out. With a matchup against Oklahoma -- in Norman -- looming, Michigan only has one week to really get Underwood comfortable. Both the wide receiving corps and Underwood need some momentum heading into Week 2, and the only way they can do that is by passing and catching.
Michigan has four or more sacks
The Wolverines have one of the best defensive lines in the country -- on paper. Retaining Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, and Rayshaun Benny, among others, were huge for Wink Martindale and Co. We saw at the end of last season that Martindale was going to be aggressive with his play calling. Again, it's New Mexico, and Michigan could likely rush four every down and be alright, but I expect Martindale to stay aggressive early and keep the Lobos on their heels. Look for Moore and Guy to have big days off the edge.
Three Michigan pass catchers have over 50 receiving yards
Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley has been named the clear No. 1 wide receiver entering 2025. After him, Sherrone Moore named Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin as the next two starters, and Marlin Klein as someone who has played well this fall at tight end. My first prediction I have Underwood passing for over 200 yards, so I think that means he spreads the wealth. Chip Lindsey is going to try and get multiple playmakers involved and that could go beyond the three wide receivers I named. Guys like Fredrick Moore and Anthony Simpson will battle for snaps.
