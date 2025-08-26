New Mexico pokes fun at a Michigan tradition ahead of Saturday's Week 1 game
Most teams produce depth charts ahead of each game, but not the Michigan Wolverines. At one point in time, the Wolverines used to do so, but Jim Harbaugh ended that tradition after a couple of seasons as the head coach in Ann Arbor. Since Sherrone Moore took over the program -- he doesn't provide a depth chart either.
The Wolverines' Week 1 opponent, New Mexico, does produce weekly depth chart for both the media and the opposing team. But since Michigan didn't release a depth chart -- the Lobos had fun with theirs. Poking fun at the Wolverines, New Mexico released its two-deep featuring characters from Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, and Leonardo DiCaprio movies.
The New Mexico offense is filled with Tom Hanks' characters. Defensively, the Lobos placed characters from Tom Cruise's movies, and on special teams, it's DiCaprio movie characters.
New Mexico will be an interesting team for Michigan to scout. The Lobos have 55 new players on their 2025 team. New Mexico signed a 20-man class and it also landed 35 players from the transfer portal. The Lobos went 5-7 in 2024, but it will be hard to gauge off of that. New Mexico also lost its most prolific player, QB Devon Dampier, who transferred to Utah.
Fans will be able to tune in to see Michigan host New Mexico on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
