Michigan football 2026 commit scores game-winning touchdown in HS opener
Five-star RB Savion Hiter is the big fish of the 2026 recruiting class, but Michigan might have found a diamond in the rough in three-star Jonthan Brown. The Columbus (OH) St. Francis de Sales back committed to Michigan in the middle of the night back on June 22. Brown picked the Wolverines over Air Force, Army, Navy, Kent State, and Rutgers, among others.
Brown, who is ranked as the No. 604 recruit and the 36th-best RB in the 2026 cycle, is looking to have a massive senior season -- it got started on Friday in a 14-13 win over Olentangy Berlin.
The Michigan commit rushed for 60 yards and caught for 30 more yards, but the icing on the cake was that he scored the game-winning touchdown. But Brown wasn't just utilized on the offensive side of the field. The two-way player recorded three tackles and made a sack for DeSales.
"Our team has a lot of potential this year," Brown said following the exciting win. "We're pretty young on the offensive line, and most of the starters had their first start last week. So, I realize I might not put up huge stats in this game. But I needed to step up and lead in other ways. Berlin beat us in a similar situation last year when I didn't get the ball. So, having the chance to make up for that with the game-winning score was really important for our team."
Brown has some big expectations for his senior season. Even with some new starts on offense, he is looking for DeSales to win every game and get a state title in his final season of high school. As for Brown, he wants to become the program's all-time leading rusher.
"My team’s goal is to create some solid chemistry, go undefeated, win the league championship, and snag a state title," Brown said. "As for me personally, I want to become DeSales’ all-time leading rusher, which is 3,364 yards. I’m currently 1,700 yards away from that."
Brown still has a full season left to play before he gets to Ann Arbor, but he wants fans to know he's "working to get better every day, brick by brick".
Brown and DeSales will host Northland this Friday.
More Michigan News:
Big Ten storylines to watch ahead of 2025 season
Advanced analytics predict every Michigan football game in 2025
Michigan Football: Six bold predictions for the Wolverines ahead of 2025 season
Predicting 2025 stats for several Michigan football offensive starters -- including Bryce Underwood
Joel Klatt calls NCAA 'inept' after handing Michigan its ruling for sign-stealing
Realistic expectations for Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood in 2025