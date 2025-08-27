3 keys for Michigan football in Week 1 against New Mexico
The Michigan Wolverines enter Week 1 as massive favorites in their home opener against New Mexico. The Lobos shouldn't be much of a test for Sherrone Moore's Michigan team. But with Oklahoma looming in Week 2, the Wolverines truly only have one week to get everything into gear. Here are my three keys for Michigan in Week 1.
1. Make Bryce Underwood comfortable and see what he can do
The highly-touted freshman is the starting QB for Michigan this season -- not a surprise. The Wolverines have been a run-first team for several years now, and Michigan might still be that this season. But Sherrone Moore brought Bryce Underwood in for a reason. He is expected to help -- along with Chip Lindsey -- to fix the Wolverines' passing woes that haunted them last year with the 131st-ranked passing attack.
Michigan could opt to run the football 60 times against New Mexico and win the game, but that can not be the game plan for Lindsey and Co. Again, with Oklahoma looming, get Underwood comfortable with some RPO action and some short passes. Then let him air it out and see what Underwood can do in a game situation. Michigan says it has the athletes to stretch the field vertically, so let's see it on Saturday.
2. Don't let up pressure defensively
It's hard to really gauge New Mexico, a team that won just five games last season. Not only did the Lobos lose the electric Devon Dampier, a QB who transferred to Utah, but New Mexico is full of new faces. 55 to be exact. Between the transfer portal and the recruiting trail, the Lobos have 55 new players who will be suiting up on Saturday night.
The only way a less talented team can stay in the game is if you let them. Not only do the Wolverines want to start fast offensively, but Wink Martindale shouldn't let his foot off the gas defensively. Michigan is full of athletes, and its defensive line might be one of the best in the nation. Let them pin their ears down and get after the QB.
Making the Lobos feel pressure early and often will certainly deter the offense for the rest of the game.
3. Find out who you can depend on heading into Week 2
We know Michigan has Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes, and Donaven McCulley, but it gets a little murky behind them. The Wolverines have praised Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin -- who has overtaken the WR3 role. But we need to see these players in action. Even Morgan, who enters Year 3 of the program, had a down season last year -- along with every Michigan WR.
With Underwood behind center, the Wolverines need to figure out who is dependable with a major Week 2 showdown ahead. Defensively, Michigan has nailed down Jyaire Hill as the CB1 of the group, but there has been some competition behind him. Zeke Berry figures to slot into an outside CB this season. But who is going to emerge as that CB3 that Michigan can rely on?
Again, the Wolverines don't have a ton of time to figure these things out before they head to Norman next week. Michigan will need to see these players in live action on Saturday night to determine who it can depend on moving forward.
