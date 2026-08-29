3 Risers, 3 Fallers From Michigan Football's Fall Camp Entering Game Week

Fall camp has come to a close in Ann Arbor and in one week, Michigan will take the field for its opening game. The Wolverines are looking to get back into the College Football Playoff under Kyle Whittingham, who embarks on a new journey.

Let's take a look at some risers and fallers from fall camp ahead of the Wolverines' game week against Western Michigan.

Riser: Edge Dom Nichols

Entering fall camp, third-year edge rusher Dom Nichols was expected to be in the mix to potentially start, but he was viewed more as a rotational piece for Michigan. However, fall camp has changed the viewpoint of Nichols.

He hasn't just been called the Wolverines' best pass rusher once. It's becoming a trend and that's promising, as Michigan has several talented pass rushers on the team.

It's becoming more and more likely that Nichols is going to step into a starting role alongside John Henry Daley when Michigan takes the field in Week 1.

Losing stock: Edge Cameron Brandt

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If Nichols is a riser, someone has fallen behind. While Nichols entered fall camp as a rotational piece, Cameron Brandt entered fall camp as the expected starter next to Daley.

Brandt is going to play quite a bit this season, but it does appear that he has fallen out of grace as a starter on the team. As of now, Brandt is likely the No. 3 edge rusher on the team, which means he will still see a lot of snaps.

But Brandt's name hasn't been mentioned as often as Nichols, Nate Marshall, or even the freshmen Carter Meadows and Tariq Boney.

Riser: LB Nathaniel Staehling

I'm not sure there is any player from the Wolverines' fall camp who shined as much as Nathaniel Staehling. He had to miss all of spring due to an injury, but he came back and shined during the fall portion.

When thinking about the linebacker room, it was Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, but not only has Staehling entered the room, he has shot up the board.

Thinking of Week 1, Staehling might be the top option at linebacker. Coaches have praised his high IQ and his ability to tackle.

Losing stock: LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

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Entering spring, there were high expectations for Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, whose goals were to become an All-Big Ten player and an All-American in 2026. That could still happen, but as of now, Owusu-Boateng has fallen down the depth chart, it appears.

Both Staehling and Troy Bowles are likely ahead of him. And the way Chase Taylor has been talked about in both spring and fall camp, makes me believe the coaches are extremely high on him. Which means Owusu-Boateng is likely the No. 4 linebacker as of now.

Michigan will still play Owusu-Boateng this season, and he should have a solid rotational role, but he's going to need to impress in order to climb the depth chart.

Rising: WR Travis Johnson

We knew all about the presumed top four wide receivers Michigan had entering fall camp. But there have been two playmakers who have really emerged this fall and that's Channing Goodwin and Travis Johnson.

Goodwin impressed last fall and earned a starting nod. He would end up losing his starting job after too many drops, and while Goodwin has impressed, it's more than impressive how well Johnson has performed.

If it weren't for Michigan landing five-star Salesi Moa, it would be Johnson as the talk of the wide receiver corps. Michigan has highlighted his one-handed catches this fall, and players have said he's one of the fastest players on the team. Expect Johnson to get plenty of snaps this fall.

Losing stock: OT Andrew Babalola

Another fall, another injury that has put Andrew Babalola back. However, this time, it's a 'minor setback' and not a season-ending setback. That's a big difference and one that matters.

But Babalola might've been in line to start at left tackle this season, however, after missing days of camp, it's Blake Frazier's job to lose at left tackle. As of now, it appears Babalola will be the 'rhino' or the sixth lineman in the picture.

Fans were excited to see the former five-star in the starting lineup this season, but it's likely not going to happen right away.

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