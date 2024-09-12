3 Things To Watch: No. 17 Michigan vs. Arkansas State
After being humbled by No. 2 Texas at the Big House last weekend, Michigan football is in need of a major bounce back as it prepares to host Arkansas State out of the Sun Belt Conference this Saturday.
The No. 17 Wolverines have struggled mightily on offense through two weeks, ranking near or at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference in multiple categories on that side of the ball. To make matters wore, Michigan's defensive transition to an entirely new coaching staff and several new starters has not been as seemless as many expected. There's a lot for the Wolverines to figure out, and only one more week to do it before conference play begins in Week 4.
With that in mind, here are three areas that we'll be keeping an extra close eye on when the Wolverines battle the Red Wolves this Saturday.
1.) Can Michigan get its run game going?
Michigan's offense has been anemic through its first two games, averaging just 272 yards per game (which ranks 120th nationally). The Wolverines fell behind early last week against Texas and had to abandon the run game for much of the second half as a result. That certainly factors in to Michigan averaging just 114 rushing yards per game (101st), but U-M didn't run the ball all that effectively in Week 1 against Fresno State either.
That needs to change against Arkansas State. Against less-than-stellar competition (Central Arkansas and Tulsa), the Red Wolves have allowed 199 yards per game on the ground to their first two opponents. If there's ever a "get right" opportunity for Michigan's run game, this will be it. Everyone wants to blame the quarterback position for U-M's struggles, and the Wolverines certainly have their limitations at that position, but Michigan's offensive success in 2024 will largely be determined by its ability to run the football.
2.) Different personnel in Wolverines' secondary?
Michigan has been surprisingly porous at defending the pass so far this season. To be fair, Texas is going to challenge opposing pass coverages like few teams in the country can, but the Longhorns made it look easy last week against the Wolverines.
Cornerback Will Johnson has one half of the field secured from a coverage standpoint, but Michigan may have to go back to the drawing board with its No. 2 corner after redshirt freshman Jyaire Hill struggled mightily in the first two games. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale mixed man and zone coverage against Texas, but neither was very effective. The Wolverines are no doubt missing senior Rod Moore at safety as well, but he remains 'Out' while recovering from knee surgery.
Michigan has some options it can rotate in at safety and cornerback, and this might be the week to try some new combinations. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines need to find out who their best personnel is back there before head coach Lincoln Riley and USC's offense shows up in Week 4.
3.) How much fire does Michigan play with?
The Wolverines opened as a 24-point favorite in this matchup, but as poorly as Michigan's offense has looked through the first two weeks (and as disappointingly as the defense has played) they're in no position to look past Arkansas State. I think Michigan's mentality in this game will be very telling for the rest of the season. Are guys dialed in following this program's first loss in nearly two years? Do the Wolverines play angry in this game? Has this team gotten caught resting on its laurels after last season's national championship?
Michigan needs to make a statement this weekend. It's not enough to beat the Red Wolves by a couple scores. The Wolverines can't let Arkansas State hang around and then stretch a lead late like they did in the season-opener against Fresno State. Michigan needs to take control early and leave no doubt.
