4 Immediate Takeaways From Michigan Football's Disjointed Loss to Minnesota

After a last-second loss to Iowa, Michigan was expected to regroup as it hit the road for the first time this season. But the same issues that have plagued the Wolverines all season traveled to Minnesota.

Penalties and turnovers reared their ugly heads and Michigan suffered a 20-14 loss to the Gophers. With the second loss in a row, the Wolverines are now 3-2 and will head into their bye week looking for a lot of answers.

Here are some takeaways.

Michigan's offense might be the most inconsistent in the country

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This might be hyperbole, but it's getting bad. If there is a self-inflicted mistake to be made, the Wolverines are going to find a way to make it happen. Due to an Andrew Marsh muffed punt and a bad Bryce Underwood interception, the Wolverines had two plays in the entire third quarter of action.

Between mistakes, questionable play calling, and untimely penalties, Minnesota controlled the ball for 37:36 of the game, compared to Michigan's 22:24 time of possession.

Bryce Underwood went from having his best game of his Michigan career last weekend against Iowa to having his second-worst performance of the season against Minnesota, and the first interception was unquestionably bad. He determined he was going to throw to JJ Buchanan right from the snap and missed a streaking Andrew Marsh who was wide open, which would've resulted in a touchdown. \

Underwood's second interception was a tipped ball, but he also took two sacks that can't happen. The Wolverines' pass blocking wasn't as crisp in this game and he was left running for his life in the second half. Still, as the quarterback, you have to throw the ball away and live for another down.

And what's baffling is how offensive coordinator Jason Beck insists on using the perimeter runs. The Wolverines could gain four or five yards on the ground by running up the middle, but then we get an east-west run, which hasn't worked this season. Talk about drive killers and it continues to happen at an unreal rate.

Michigan linebackers and defense did what they could

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It was the defense that kept Michigan in the game, but the linebackers really came to play. Entering the season, that was the one position we didn't know about. We knew the Wolverines were going to have a stout defensive line and secondary, but it turns outnthe linebackers are flying around.

Troy Bowles was around the ball and Nathaniel Staehling's pick-six in the second quarter changed all the momentum in the game — until the Wolverines gave it back.

Smith Snowden also came away with an interception in the first half. Kyle Whittingham said that he was most disappointed in the lack of takeaways from the Wolverines' defense and that wasn't an issue in this game. The real issue was that the Michigan defense was on the field for almost the entire game.

Kerry Coombs needs to make a change

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When is the last time Michigan had a competent punt returner? AJ Henning, maybe? It sure doesn't look like it's going to be Andrew Marsh, who is an exceptional wide receiver, despite an easy drop against Minnesota.

Marsh has now muffed two punts this season and has put the Wolverines' defense in a tight spot. He has been the only Michigan player who has been back there this season to return punts, but with Michigan entering a bye week, it's well past time to find someone else to field them.

It's getting to the point where the Wolverines would be better off not catching the punt and just signaling for a fair catch. Let the ball bounce and start wherever it lands.

Michigan has more questions than answers

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The only thing Michigan knows is that it has a good defense. Michigan has an elite defense but the Wolverines' offense is so disjointed that it makes for a bad brand of football. And aside from kicker Trey Butkowski, Michigan's special teams has been poor in recent games.

Fans are clamoring for Tommy Carr, but that's not going to happen. In fact, Bryce Underwood looked good from Week 2 through last weekend. There are bigger issues than Underwood and it starts at top. Kyle Whittingham hasn't delivered what many expected.

Michigan is undisciplined and the Wolverines' offense has no rhythm. This is a big bye week for Michigan, or this season is going to really slip through the Wolverines' hands.

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