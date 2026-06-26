4 Michigan Football Freshmen Who Might Take a Season or Two Before Stardom

Michigan signed one of the top 2026 football classes in Sherrone Moore's final season as the Wolverines' head coach, and Kyle Whittingham was able to keep things together.

The Wolverines are going to have some instant-impact freshmen who will see the field. Five-star running back Savion Hiter is in store for a major year, and fellow five-star wide receiver Salesi Moa and edge rusher Carter Meadows should also see plenty of playing time. Don't forget about four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson, who should see some targets.

But, as always, there is the development factor. Here are four true freshmen who are poised for stardom in a few years.

OT Malakai Lee

Lee was a top-100 recruit for Michigan and enrolled in the summer portion. It's never easy for a true freshman to see the field early as an offensive lineman, barring multiple injuries, and it might take Lee a season or two to push for a starting role.

Michigan has a young offensive line now, with Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Sprague all battling for a starting tackle spot. The only potential senior starters along the line are Brady Norton and Nathan Efobi, but neither are cemented as starters.

While Lee will have to wait his turn, he has the size and intangibiles to become a great Michigan tackle before it's all said and done.

CB Jamarion Vincent

Michigan was able to flip Vincent from Baylor and the Wolverines kept him in the fold during the coaching change. He has a chance to see the field at some capacity this season, since Michigan's cornerback depth isn't great.

Vincent has already been tabbed by his teammates this spring as someone who has been impressive. He has excellent height (6'2"), but will have to bulk up some. He weighed at 170-pound this spring.

He has good instincts and speed, and has the ability to become a starter in the secondary in the next couple of seasons.

DT Alister Vallejo

Vallejo, like Lee, enrolled this summer and is someone who could see the field sporadically this fall, but it's likely going to take at least a season before he sees serious playing time.

Last Texas Workout Before @AlisterVallejo Heads Out To Ann Arbor ….



Was Good To Just Sit Back And Watch All The Work He Has Put In With @9ine0Elite Transition To The Work Coach @Coach_LBJ_ Put Him



I Can Assure You Ali Is Looking To Carve His Own Name In The Lore Of… pic.twitter.com/491leTOmri — NINE 0 ELITE TRAINING ACADEMY (@9ine0Elite) May 21, 2026

It's hard to compare someone to the great Mason Graham, but that's exactly who Vallejo reminds you of. He has the wrestling background, coming into Michigan over 300-pounds, and has good hand technique.

It's hard to predict a freshman to become an All-American, but Vallejo truly has the ability and projects as an All-Big Ten defensive lineman at some point in his career.

RB Jonathan Brown

The Ohio-based running back was one of Michigan's lower-ranked players in the 2026 class. But Brown is impressive and is battling for the No. 4 job this fall.

Stay low 🤫 let God elevate 📈 the shine 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vSCt5oEKdB — Jonathan Brown (@JVBrow3) April 19, 2026

During the spring game, Brown looked every bit the part of a Michigan running back. He had good balance, a great burst out of the backfield, and solid vision. Coming into Michigan with Savion Hiter, those two could become the next one-two punch once Jordan Marshall exits for the NFL.

It might take Brown a couple of seasons to see extensive playing time, but once he gets the chance, he has the tools to succeed.