4 Michigan Football Freshmen Who Might Take a Season or Two Before Stardom
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Michigan signed one of the top 2026 football classes in Sherrone Moore's final season as the Wolverines' head coach, and Kyle Whittingham was able to keep things together.
The Wolverines are going to have some instant-impact freshmen who will see the field. Five-star running back Savion Hiter is in store for a major year, and fellow five-star wide receiver Salesi Moa and edge rusher Carter Meadows should also see plenty of playing time. Don't forget about four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson, who should see some targets.
But, as always, there is the development factor. Here are four true freshmen who are poised for stardom in a few years.
OT Malakai Lee
Lee was a top-100 recruit for Michigan and enrolled in the summer portion. It's never easy for a true freshman to see the field early as an offensive lineman, barring multiple injuries, and it might take Lee a season or two to push for a starting role.
Michigan has a young offensive line now, with Andrew Babalola, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Sprague all battling for a starting tackle spot. The only potential senior starters along the line are Brady Norton and Nathan Efobi, but neither are cemented as starters.
While Lee will have to wait his turn, he has the size and intangibiles to become a great Michigan tackle before it's all said and done.
CB Jamarion Vincent
Michigan was able to flip Vincent from Baylor and the Wolverines kept him in the fold during the coaching change. He has a chance to see the field at some capacity this season, since Michigan's cornerback depth isn't great.
Vincent has already been tabbed by his teammates this spring as someone who has been impressive. He has excellent height (6'2"), but will have to bulk up some. He weighed at 170-pound this spring.
He has good instincts and speed, and has the ability to become a starter in the secondary in the next couple of seasons.
DT Alister Vallejo
Vallejo, like Lee, enrolled this summer and is someone who could see the field sporadically this fall, but it's likely going to take at least a season before he sees serious playing time.
It's hard to compare someone to the great Mason Graham, but that's exactly who Vallejo reminds you of. He has the wrestling background, coming into Michigan over 300-pounds, and has good hand technique.
It's hard to predict a freshman to become an All-American, but Vallejo truly has the ability and projects as an All-Big Ten defensive lineman at some point in his career.
RB Jonathan Brown
The Ohio-based running back was one of Michigan's lower-ranked players in the 2026 class. But Brown is impressive and is battling for the No. 4 job this fall.
During the spring game, Brown looked every bit the part of a Michigan running back. He had good balance, a great burst out of the backfield, and solid vision. Coming into Michigan with Savion Hiter, those two could become the next one-two punch once Jordan Marshall exits for the NFL.
It might take Brown a couple of seasons to see extensive playing time, but once he gets the chance, he has the tools to succeed.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop