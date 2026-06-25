Takeaways from Michigan Sending Bryce Underwood, Marshall, Pierce to Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days is just over a month away and that will spell college football. The three-day event will take place from July 28-30 in Chicago and the Wolverines will take the podium on the third and final day.

On Wednesday, Michigan announced it would take running back Jordan Marshall, quarterback Bryce Underwood, and defensive tackle Trey Pierce as its three player representatives, along with coach Kyle Whittingham.

Excited to have Jordan, Trey, and Bryce represent us at B1G Media Days next month! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WPQITxrFtK — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 24, 2026

Here are a few takeaways regarding the news.

Michigan ends a long-standing trend

Typically, at least under Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, seniors would go to Big Ten Media Days. However, that's not the case this year under Kyle Whittingham. Trey Pierce is the lone senior of the group, with Jordan Marshall entering his junior season, and Bryce Underwood heading into his sophomore year.

Clearly, these three have shown leadership abilities and Whittingham is really allowing the player-led culture into Ann Arbor. During the Harbaugh years, and even under Moore, they picked three seniors who were likely going to be captains. Will it be the same way this year? We will find out when the Wolverines announce their captains for the 2026 season.

Big year for Trey Pierce?

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

I found Trey Pierce an interesting choice at first. Rod Moore was the first player who came to mind that would attend Big Ten Media Days, or even a John Henry Daley, who was an All-American, or even an Enow Etta, who appears to be outspoken along the defensive line.

However, looking back, Pierce started all 13 games for Michigan last season, tallying 30 tackles and one TFL. He earned honorable All-Big Ten last season, and will be a key cog once again this season for the Wolverines' defensive line.

With Michigan choosing Pierce, not only is he in store for a big season, but he has clearly become a leader among the defense, which is big for Michigan after losing some key veterans last season.

Bryce Underwood takes on a big leadership role

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Under Kyle Whittingham, Michigan announced spring captains, and quarterback Bryce Underwood was one of them.

"It's a blessing overall," said Underwood after he was elected. "These past few weeks have just been working hard, leading the guys. It wouldn't be any different with them being leaders as well. Just really appreciate them for everything they put me through."

And if Michigan is going to take the next step, the Wolverines need Underwood to not only progress on the field, but also as a leader on the team. By this decision, and all other accounts, Underwood's leadership ability has only gotten better throughout the offseason.