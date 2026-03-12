Jyaire Hill, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng Name Two Michigan Freshmen Who Are Impressing

Michigan signed the No. 11 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite. The Wolverines landed a trio of five-star prospects: RB Savion Hiter, Edge Carter Meadows, and ATH Salesi Moa — who was a short-term Utah signee.

While the Wolverines have some star power coming into the program this upcoming season, there are some other players who are impressing both linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and cornerback Jyaire Hill.

Appearing on 'The Team', presented by Champ Media, Owusu-Boateng said one player who has caught his eye is linebacker Aden Reeder.

The Cincinnati (OH) St. Xavier product was ranked as a three-star and the No. 632 player in the nation, per the Composite. He was originally committed to Wisconsin, but he ultimately signed with Michigan.

"Yeah, I would want to say one dude that's been bugging me a lot. It's Aden Reeder," Owusu-Boateng said. "He's a great player. Great kid."

The rising sophomore linebacker assured it's a good thing. Michigan brought in four linebackers via the transfer portal to pair with Troy Bowles and Owusu-Boateng, but that's not stopping Reeder from competing with proven players.

"Bugging me in a good way," clarified Owusu-Boateng. "Asking questions, asking questions. I remember during match days, he was like competing against me, you know, talking trash and everything like that. So it was good to see that these young guys have the same aspirations and they, you know, want to have that same dog.

"They want to, but, to be a dog, you got to be born with it. You can't develop it. You have it or you don't. It's true. So far, we'll see what he got. You know, bring it out on him."

A defensive back who has caught Jyaire Hill's eye

While Reeder is a player fans might keep an eye on, there is another player who Hill believes is full of potential. The Wolverines flipped four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent from Baylor and the 6'2", rangy cornerback is already someone Hill has seen a lot from.

"I'd say Jam [Jamarion Vincent]. Cornerback from [Waco] Texas," Hill said. "I mean, I've seen a lot of good traits in him. I mean, a lot. He got work to do, you know, getting his body right and stuff. So far, he's better. He's doing better than I was in my freshman year. I mean, so if he just keep applying himself, learn something, apply it — [he'll] be great.

Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden will likely make up a stellar trio at cornerback. Shamari Earls is next in line, but Vincent could find his way into the rotation with a solid spring.