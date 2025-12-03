Michigan completes the flip and signs former Baylor CB Jamarion Vincent

It took some swaying, but Michigan football completed the flip on Wednesday. The Waco (TX) product signed the dotted line to become a Wolverine, after flipping his commitment from Baylor. Four-star CB Jamarion Vincent committed to the Bears back in January, but on Nov. 30 -- he became a Wolverine.

RELATED: Michigan early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026

Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan led the charge with Vincent and kept in good communication with him. He made a few trips up to Michigan to see the Wolverines and left impressed. Vincent has the length to become an optimal piece in Michigan's secondary for years to come.

Here's what you need to do know about Michigan's newest signee.

Vitals

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Hometown: Waco (TX) Waco Connally

Overall rankings

247Sports Composite: 4-star, No. 168 overall and No. 20 CB

Rivals: 4-star, No. 203 overall and No. 27 CB

247Sports: 4-star, No. 169 overall and No. 18 CB

ESPN: 4-star, No. 214 overall and No. 22 CB

Notable offers

Baylor, Kansas State, Nebraska, Minnesota, TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others

Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.

Film

Check out my highlights- https://t.co/NTPjeHcrfF — jamarion vincent (@Jamarionvincemt) December 19, 2024

Official announcement