Kyle Whittingham Discusses What Michigan RB Savion Hiter's Role is Going to be in 2026

Michigan had one of the top running back duos in college football last season after Justice Haynes transferred to Ann Arbor. Haynes was on pace for record-breaking numbers at Michigan after rushing for over 100 yards in his first five games. But an injury held Haynes out for most of the middle-to-end of the season.

Jordan Marshall was tremendous, too, almost rushing for 1,000 yards. But the injury bug also hit the former Mr. Ohio winner. However, Marshall is back for another season, and Michigan could have another top running back duo in college football.

Five-star Savion Hiter has arrived in Ann Arbor and he has the billing to become one of the next great Wolverine backs. In a recent podcast with former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on The Blue Print, Kyle Whittingham talked about his running back duo and the high ceiling Hiter has.

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“Well, it's way up there, I can tell you that," Whittingham said of Hiter's ceiling. "He's going to be a contributor for us this year without a doubt. You know, but Jordan Marshall's RB1, make no mistake, he came out of spring ball. He's a terrific player, terrific leader. Can't say enough good things about him.

"The way Savion handled himself and just went about his business this spring was very impressive.

He's a true professional. He was not a typical freshman that might be a little emotional or volatile. He's matured beyond his years and just physically, it's incredible.

“He's about 6 feet, 220 pounds, not an ounce of fat on the kid. Great contact balance, will pick up blitzes, has really good hands out of the backfield, explosive runner, can make you miss. I mean, his future is very, very bright. And like I said, his future starts now. I mean, he'll be getting carries from game one.”

Michigan's running back room

Clearly, Marshall and Hiter will be the top options on the team, but the Wolverines have talent behind them. Bryson Kuzdzal returns after emerging as a reliable option a season ago. The former walk-on had to start a game last year, and rushed for over 100 yards. He will be the third option behind both Marshall and Hiter.

Micah Ka'apana suffered a season-ending injury and won't be able to play this year, which means freshman Jonathan Brown is in line as the No. 4 back on the depth chart. Brown showed off quickness and burst during Michigan's spring game in April.