4-star Michigan commit makes bold prediction, vows to never lose to Ohio State
Michigan football continues to make a statement on the recruiting trail as four-star cornerback Dorian Barney (Carrollton, GA.) announced his commitment to the Wolverines' class of 2026 on Saturday afternoon.
The commitment of Barney comes at an ideal time as Michigan lost cornerback Brody Jennings, who had been committed to the Wolverines since July of 2024, to Miami (FL) earlier in the day.
Barney, who joins fellow four-star defensive back Andre Clarke as the two secondary recruits in the class to this point, is already making bold predictions on the heels of his big announcement.
The Georgia native has taken note of Michigan's recent dominance over Ohio State as the Wolverines have won the past four games over the Buckeyes.
Barney told Rivals' Chad Simmons that as long as he is suiting up at Michigan, the Wolverines won't lose a game to the Buckeyes.
"I will not lose to Ohio State while I’m there," Barney said.
That statement will be music to the ears of Wolverine fans who hope to continue to watch their team dominate the heated rivalry.
Barney's comments also comes just after Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith proclaimed the Buckeyes wouldn't lose to Michigan for the next two seasons on an appearance on The Scarlet and Gray Podcast.
The two teams will be able to settle things on the field when they meet on Nov. 29 at the Big House for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff.
