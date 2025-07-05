Wolverine Digest

4-star Michigan commit makes bold prediction, vows to never lose to Ohio State

The Wolverines have won the past four games against the Buckeyes

Seth Berry

Michigan football players plant their team’s flag at midfield following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 13-10.
Michigan football players plant their team’s flag at midfield following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 13-10. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan football continues to make a statement on the recruiting trail as four-star cornerback Dorian Barney (Carrollton, GA.) announced his commitment to the Wolverines' class of 2026 on Saturday afternoon.

The commitment of Barney comes at an ideal time as Michigan lost cornerback Brody Jennings, who had been committed to the Wolverines since July of 2024, to Miami (FL) earlier in the day.

Barney, who joins fellow four-star defensive back Andre Clarke as the two secondary recruits in the class to this point, is already making bold predictions on the heels of his big announcement.

The Georgia native has taken note of Michigan's recent dominance over Ohio State as the Wolverines have won the past four games over the Buckeyes.

Barney told Rivals' Chad Simmons that as long as he is suiting up at Michigan, the Wolverines won't lose a game to the Buckeyes.

"I will not lose to Ohio State while I’m there," Barney said.

That statement will be music to the ears of Wolverine fans who hope to continue to watch their team dominate the heated rivalry.

Barney's comments also comes just after Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith proclaimed the Buckeyes wouldn't lose to Michigan for the next two seasons on an appearance on The Scarlet and Gray Podcast.

The two teams will be able to settle things on the field when they meet on Nov. 29 at the Big House for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Top football analyst believes Michigan football is a playoff team in 2025

More predictions come in for Michigan to land 4-star cornerback

5-star receiver considering Michigan pins time for announcement

Michigan football named a 'recruiting winner' for month of June

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Football