More predictions come in for Michigan to land 4-star cornerback
Michigan football was already seeming to sit in a good spot ahead of the announcement of class of 2026 four-star cornerback Dorian Barney (Carrollton, GA.) this Saturday.
In recent days, however, that confidence has seemed to have grown even further, at least according to staff at Rivals/On3.
Heading into the week, Barney already had three predictions in his name from Rivals/On3 staff. Since Monday, two more predictions have been added, as Sean Fitz from Blue White Illustrated (Penn State) and Josh Henschke from Maize & Blue Review have also logged predictions for defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and the Wolverines to land the elite defensive back prospect.
According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Michigan is the favorite in this recruitment heading into Barney's decision this weekend.
If the Wolverines are able to close this recruitment as expected, Barney would add to a secondary that has two other players committed in the class of 2026 in Brody Jennings and Andre Clarke.
Barney ranks as the No. 20 cornerback in the class and is the 21st ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to On3's industry ranking, which takes the average ranking across all the major recruiting services. He is the No. 199 ranked recruit nationally.
