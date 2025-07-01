Michigan football named a 'recruiting winner' for month of June
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff put in work on the recruiting front in the month of June.
That work ended up paying off as the Wolverines landed 12 verbal commitments during the month to add to their class of 2026.
Now, Michigan sits at 19 total commitments in the class, and after the recruiting hot streak, the Wolverines now have the 8th-best class in the nation, per Rivals' rankings.
With the 12 commitments during the month, which included several key wins over other blue chip programs, Rivals' Adam Gorney named the Wolverines as one of his "biggest recruiting winners" in June.
Gorney mentioned five-star Carter Meadows and four-stars Titan Davis, McHale Blade, Malaki Lee and Andre Clark as the Wolverines' most massive additions during the month.
As the calendar turns to July, Michigan will have an opportunity to continue its recruiting momentum into this month, with several targets set to announce decisions on their college futures in the coming weeks, including a couple of elite receivers who will be deciding this weekend in five-star Calvin Russell and four-star Travis Johnson.
