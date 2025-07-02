5-star receiver considering Michigan pins time for announcement
The countdown for the commitment of five-star Northwestern (Opa Locka, Fla.) wide receiver Calvin Russell is on.
Russell already had a date of July 5 locked in for the decision of his college football future, but has now locked in a time as well.
The blue chip prospect who will decide between Michigan, Syracuse, Oregon and Florida State will do so on Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, he announced on his Instagram. He will make the announcement during the middle of a five-hour long birthday celebration party in Miami.
Michigan began to pick up momentum in Russell's recruitment shortly after his official visit to Ann Arbor during Victors Weekend June 20-22.
Multiple reports have indicated the Wolverines have picked up serious momentum leading up to his decision this weekend.
Michigan on SI can confirm that the Wolverines have become a legitimate contender and are in a great position in his recruitment leading up to Saturday, as Michigan made a strong impression on Russell during his visit, allowing wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and company to gain momentum in hopes of landing him.
Earlier this week, 247 Sports' Gaby Urrutia reported Russell was down to three schools (Michigan, Florida State, Oregon) after speaking with him at last Sunday's Overtime's OT7 Finals in Florida.
However, Russell's Instagram post indicates the Orange are indeed in the fold leading up to the holiday weekend.
Interestingly enough, Miami (FL) is not in Russell's top four despite him being a legacy recruit of the Hurricanes and visiting the school on seven different documented occasions.
Unless things change, Russell will veer off from his family roots when it comes to his decision to play college football, as his mother was an inductee into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame after a basketball career that spanned from 2000-04, while his uncle played tight end with the Hurricanes from 2006-10.
This weekend could be a celebratory one for Michigan on the recruiting trail when it comes to the wide receiver position, as four-star receiver Travis Johnson (Chesapeake, VA.) will be announcing his decision on the 4th of July, with the Wolverines also in the mix.
Currently, Michigan has two receivers committed to its class of 2026 in Zion Robinson and Jaylen Pile.
