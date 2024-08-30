5 bold predictions: No. 9 Michigan vs. Fresno State
We are a little over 24 hours until the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines take the field in the Big House for their Week 1 matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs. It will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs, and while Fresno State is certainly no pushover in the Mountain West conference, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Michigan doesn't look completely dominant on both sides of the ball on Saturday night.
With that, here are five predictions for what we will see for Michigan's season-opener:
1. Donovan Edwards will have a TD run of 60 yards or more
Edwards enters his senior year as the feature back in Ann Arbor for the first time in his collegiate career. He added 14-pouns of muscle during the off-season, he's a team captain, and he has a renewed sense of passion for the game after battling what he refers to as an "emotional roller coaster" during the 2023 season. By all accounts, Edwards is in the best physical and mental shape of his life, and the popular belief is that it will translate to big results on the football field. We already know that Edwards is a homerun threat with the ball in his hands, and I think he provides yet another reminder of that in Week 1.
2. We'll see an Orji in the endzone
We're all still waiting to see what happens with the QB battle between Alex Orji and Davis Warren, but it seems like a pretty safe best that we'll see Orji notch a rushing touchdown on Saturday regardless of whether or not he's named the starter. During his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Orji has accounted for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts, good for 5.9 yards per carry. There will certainly be an emphasis to incorporate his rushing ability into the gameplan for Saturday, and I think it results in at least one rushing touchdown for the junior QB.
3. Kalel Mullings will rush for 2 touchdowns
Although I think Donovan Edwards will lead the team in rushing yards on Saturday night, I think it will be Kalel Mullings who finishes with the most touchdown runs. At 6-2, 235 pounds, the veteran running back will be difficult to keep out of the endzone in short yardage situations. I expect the Wolverines to have plenty of opportunities near the goal line on Saturday night, and I think Mullings makes the most of those opportunities.
4. The Michigan defense will force 2 turnovers
Fresno State will have to deal with what is likely going to be the most dominant defense in all of college football for the 2024 season. Given the tough test on the field, combined with a hostile road environment in the Big House in primetime, I think the Bulldogs suffer at least two costly turnovers to the Michigan defense on Saturday.
5. The Michigan defense will not surrender a touchdown
Speaking of the Michigan defense, points will be hard to come by. At the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Wolverines allowed just 10.4 points per game - good for No. 1 in the nation. The Bulldogs have a few weapons offensively, but none of them are equipped to deal with what Michigan will be throwing at them defensively. I think Fresno State puts two field goals on the board, but that's it.
