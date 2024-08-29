REPORT: Sherrone Moore adding to his staff ahead of 2024 season
With the Michigan Wolverines set to kick off the 2024 season in just two days against Fresno State in the Big House, head coach Sherrone Moore is reportedly adding to his staff in Ann Arbor. On Wednesday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Moore is expected to hire former Vanderbilt running backs coach Jayden Everett.
Per Zenitz:
"Michigan is expected to hire former Vanderbilt running backs coach Jayden Everett, sources tell 247Sports/CBS Sports.
"At Vanderbilt, he helped Sedrick Alexander become the first Vandy player since 2018 to be selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Before Vandy, he worked at Tulsa and Akron and coached standout players such as Deneric Prince, who spent last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, and others like former Akron first-team All-MAC running back Teon Dollard."
With Tony Alford currently serving as the team's running backs coach, it's unclear what specific role Everett would have as part of Moore's staff in 2024.
