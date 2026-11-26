Thanksgiving is here, and the Michigan Wolverines have plenty to be grateful for. Yes, the football season has not gone according to plan, but there are plenty of good memories in the not-so-distant past. The future could look bright depending on who you ask. The basketball team has given plenty of reason to smile as well.

Without further ado, lets get into the top five things Michigan has to be thankful for on this holiday.

5 Jay Hill

Michigan’s football team has not had a lot of things to smile about this year. They’re 6-5, and just found bowl eligibility last week thanks to an upset win over fourth ranked UCLA.

Something that has been worth smiling about this year for Michigan, however, has been the performance of their defense.

In a year where questions have surrounded the coaching staff and two of its three coordinators, Jay Hill has been a beacon of shining light. They struggled against Oregon, but that appears to be an outlier this season. In a year where the defense has been asked to be nearly perfect in order for them to win, the Wolverines have answered the bell on defense more often than they have not.

Hill is the centerpiece of that defense, and they are incredibly well coached.

4 Rod Moore

Rod Moore’s swan song has not gone fully as planned. He was likely hoping to make a run at the College Football Playoff and a second national championship when he found his way back onto the field this season.

ROD MOORE SEALS THE DEAL WITH A INTERCEPTION AND SENDS MICHIGAN TO THE BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP VS. IOWA!!! #GoBlue @SSN_Michigan pic.twitter.com/skcJYZMbJe — Sidelines - Big Ten (@SSN_B1G) November 25, 2023

Moore’s accomplishments should still be celebrated. He’s a three-time captain, national champion, and will be one of the most decorated players in the history of Michigan’s program.

In a program that was largely devoid of adults to look toward when things went poorly, Moore has always been a good example of what the title of Michigan Man used to mean.

3 Women’s Hoops

This has been quite the rise, but how about a little love for the ladies? The women’s basketball team has been dominant early in the season, including a statement victory over UConn, a traditional power earlier in the season.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 2 Michigan is putting on a show in Ann Arbor 〽️



The Wolverines went on a 33-0 run to start the first half 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/P3eqK8c9hV — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) November 19, 2026

The women’s team is 7-0 on the year, the second ranked team in the country, and they’ve won every game they’ve played in by double digits.

Last year’s team battled all the way to the Elite Eight before bowing out to Texas. This year’s team looks like it could join last year’s men’s team as one that cuts down the nets in April. There’s a long way to go before they can do anything like that, but this team is the real deal.

2 Reigning National Champs

The last two on this list are a stroll down memory lane, but that’s kind of what the holiday season is for anyway, isn’t it? Last year’s men’s basketball team was one of the greatest teams we will ever see in any program.

They are, without a doubt, the greatest team in the history of Michigan basketball. They lost just three games a season ago, and blew everyone away when the tournament started. They paid that off with three players who were taken in the NBA lottery, and their head coach was sought after by several NBA teams before landing with the Dallas Mavericks.

While that hurt the current iteration of the basketball team, that speaks well of the team that they had.

Whenever you’re feeling down about this year’s team, watching highlights of last year’s team should bring you some joy. That group was special, and we don’t see that very often in sports.

1 2023

This is pretty simple. Every college football fan dreams of seeing their favorite team win a national championship.

If you’re a Michigan fan, you have seen that. It was just three years ago. Yes, a lot of nonsense has come since January 8, 2024, but I think any fan will tell you it was all worth it.

In an age of college football where there were only four playoff teams, every game mattered, and every team in the country was gunning for Michigan, that version of the Wolverines continued to stand tall.

JALEN MILROE IS STOPPED ON 4TH DOWN😱



THE WOLVERINES ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/X2x3tPzwqr — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

They won in every way imaginable and gave some core memories that will last a lifetime. Those memories include a win over Ohio State in the final minute, a goal-line stand against Alabama, and a dominant win in the national championship, sealing the 2023 Wolverines as one of the best teams of all time.



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