It’s that week again. Michigan versus Ohio State. The greatest rivalry in sports. Kyle Whittingham’s approach to the rivalry has been under fire since he took over the Michigan job late last year.

This week, he did himself no favors.

Whittingham went to the podium for his weekly media availability on Monday and made a definitive, declarative statement. Bryce Underwood is going to be the starting quarterback this week.

The Caveat

Underwood has earned the starting job after knocking off the No. 4 team in the country with an 18-16 victory over UCLA on Saturday.

Underwood was not great in the game, but he made enough plays including a game-winning two-point pass to Jalen Hoffman in triple overtime.

Whittingham was definitive after last week’s quarterback competition that there would be no competition this week. They are just going into the week with Underwood as the starter.

“Bryce is the guy. Bryce is the guy and Tommy (Carr) is number two,” Whittingham said. “Barring any unforeseen ... getting dinged up in practice or something like that, that's how it'll be."

About 40 minutes later, a definitive statement looked like something that could be prophetic.

The Report

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According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Bryce Underwood is already dinged up. He’s dealing with a lower body injury that has his status in question for Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes.

Underwood was sacked four times and used extensively in the run game which opened him up to several hits. There were not any specific plays during the game where it looked like Underwood got up slow or was hobbling to the sidelines.

Regardless, Underwood’s status will be updated later in the week when Michigan releases their availability report.

The Slip

Regardless of the situation at quarterback, Whittingham saying this and then a report emerging that Underwood is dealing with an injury is not a good look. Whittingham has been under fire so far this season for being disengaged. Announcing your quarterback plans for the week only to have a report emerge that the quarterback is hurt, looks bad.

Furthermore, Whittingham has played coy ever since Tommy Carr took over the job as the team’s starting quarterback in October. Whittingham had announced that the quarterbacks would be in competition, even if it was obvious after Underwood’s benching that Carr would start.

The Game

The Michigan game against Ohio State is the biggest game on the schedule every year. When that happens, a team wants all of its ducks in a row. Having a player like the starting quarterback limited throughout the week cannot be a positive.

For all the struggles that Ohio State has had this season, they are still favored for Saturday’s game. Michigan’s offense has struggled mightily this season as well. Every piece of practice and preparation is going to be paramount for the Wolverines to secure a victory on Saturday.



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