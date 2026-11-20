The Michigan Wolverines will host their Senior Day on Saturday against a team looking to make a push for the College Football Playoff.

Yes, the UCLA Bruins, of all teams, are undefeated and can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game as soon as Saturday. Bob Chesney’s group has persevered despite having to play with a backup quarterback for most of the season.

Michigan, meanwhile, is playing out the string of a forgettable season. The only real intrigue now, outside of bowl eligibility, is whether Kyle Whittingham and company will be allowed to have a second season in Ann Arbor under new Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Saturday’s game is supposed to be beautiful weather-wise, but the game on the scoreboard might turn ugly. More on that with the rest of our predictions.

Low Scoring Affair

Michigan’s offense stinks. That’s not breaking news to anyone who has paid attention to the Wolverines this season. Their bad offense, may have gotten worse through the week. JJ Buchanan is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Andrew Marsh is listed as questionable on the availability report, and was cited for indecent exposure on Thursday.

Michigan’s passing offense, which is already limited, could be without its top two weapons on the outside Saturday.

Meanwhile, they’re facing a UCLA defense that is nasty against opposing passers. UCLA’s defense allows 48 percent of passes to be completed against them. They’ve beaten up almost anyone who has been in their path.

Michigan, meanwhile, spent the week in an open quarterback competition to try and decide between Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr. Both quarterbacks struggled last week against Oregon, and really have for most of the season.

The Wolverines’ defense is coming off a hiccup against Oregon, but should be better suited to match up against UCLA’s offense, which is less explosive than Oregon’s.

Ty Dieffenbach has gotten more comfortable as the season has gone on, but has yet to face a defense as good as Michigan’s.

Expect a low-scoring affair where a big play or two could turn the tide.

Savion Hiter Emerges

For whatever reason, Michigan’s rushing attack never found its footing this season. The Wolverines' backfield was supposed to be a two-headed monster with Bryce Underwood also giving plenty of support with his legs.

Jordan Marshall has looked injured and ineffective all season. Bryson Kuzdzal has emerged in recent weeks as the primary ball carrier, but has lost a fumble in each of the last two games.

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The time is now. Savion Hiter broke out last week with a 70-yard touchdown run that displayed his explosiveness and vision.

He’s looked like the best running back on the roster, but has not gotten enough opportunities. It’s time for Hiter to be the bell cow for these next two games. If Michigan wants to win, that is their best bet.

If Michigan is going to run the ball 30 times, Hiter should get 20 carries. The bet here is that’s the way that Michigan’s coaching staff is going to lean this week.

Rod Moore

The biggest name to watch this weekend is Rod Moore. Moore is the most decorated of Michigan’s seniors and has given everything to this program.

WATCH: Rod Moore made the game-winning interception to seal Michigan's victory over Ohio State.



Video shot by @wxyzdetroit's @CBrit24 pic.twitter.com/nAS6SXDsg0 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 26, 2023

The prediction here is that he gives the Ann Arbor faithful one final highlight to cheer about. Moore is going to pick off a pass with UCLA backed up by the shadow of their own endzone, which will set up Michigan’s first touchdown of the game.

The Chants Change

Late in the game when it becomes clear that Michigan is not going to be able to knock off UCLA, the chants within the stadium are going to change. “Let’s Go Blue!” or “De-Fense!” will be replaced by something unmistakable.

“We want Ches-ney!”

Yes, the Michigan fanbase in Ann Arbor will hang in as long as they can to support the current iteration of the team, which is more than can be said for some members of the coaching staff. Ultimately, reality is going to set in for the fanbase. Michigan is not going anywhere this year, and they’re unlikely to go anywhere in 2027 if Kyle Whittingham is still the head coach. The faith in this coaching staff is gone, and a large portion of the fan base is looking to move on.

They could be making eyes at someone who will be on the opposing sideline this weekend. Bob Chesney has done more with less, while Whittingham has done less with more this season. This weekend’s matchup is a fascinating juxtaposition for the two coaches considering those facts. At the beginning of the year, the thought was that Michigan would be closer to the fourth ranked team in the country, while UCLA was playing out the string of two regular season games hoping to achieve bowl eligibility.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, those roles have reversed, which makes Chesney a very attractive candidate should Michigan choose to move on from Whittingham at the end of the season.



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