8 Michigan Football Players OUT vs. Minnesota — More Good News Than Bad

After a tough loss to Iowa last weekend, Michigan looks to rebound this weekend against Minnesota. It will be the first road game of the season for the Wolverines and we are going to learn a lot more about this team.

How does Michigan respond from the loss, and how does the team gel together on the road? And Michigan will have to rebound without a couple of key players.

Ahead of the game, Michigan released its official availability report.

Michigan's official availability report

OUT:

WR Brayden Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

RB Jonathan Brown

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Andrew Babalola

OL Manuel Beigel

Game Time Decision

OL Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres

More good news than bad news

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are just two 'starts' out against Minnesota. Right tackle Andrew Sprague will miss his second game in a row, and the same goes for 'Rhino' Manuel Beigel. Since Blake Frazier isn't listed on the injury report, we would expect the Wolverines to go with the same offensive line as last weekend. Expect Evan Link to start at left tackle and Frazier to shift to right tackle.

But the real good news is that both edge rushers John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols, along with wide receiver Andrew Marsh, aren't listed on the report. Which means all three are going to give it a go against Minnesota and play.

Last weekend, we saw Daley go down on the second to last play of the game against Iowa, and on Monday, Kyle Whittingham said he would be questionable leading up to the game against Minnesota. He was listed as questionable, and luckily, his injury wasn't as bad.

As for Marsh, he popped up on the availability report, which caused some concern. Both he and JJ Buchanan have been Bryce Underwood's top targets this season, and losing Marsh for any time would be a punch in the gut. Marsh has caught for over 100 yards in back-to-back games.

With that being said, Michigan hopes to get more wide receivers involved in the coming games. Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench is someone who has been practicing better and has a chance to carve out a role. Ffrench was one of the Wolverines' top finds in the portal, but has played in just 10 snaps this season.

The game will kickoff at Noon ET on FOX.

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