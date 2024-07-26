'A lil' swag': Jim Harbaugh mic'd up at Chargers practice is everything you'd expect
Training camp is officially underway for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, and you can definitely tell that the energy surrounding the franchise is different. The Chargers have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, and last year the team finished with a brutal 5-12 overall record. That lack of success is largely what pulled Harbaugh out of Ann Arbor and into Los Angeles, where the expectation is that he'll achieve the same championship-level of success that he has at previous stops.
But in addition to his long track record of success as a head coach, Harbaugh also provides a an entertainment value that is second to none. It was one of the things that the folks back in Ann Arbor came to love about Harbaugh, and it's something that Chargers fans are now embracing. On Thursday, the Chargers released a video of their newest head coach mic'd up at training camp - and it didn't disappoint.
Of course, Harbaugh isn't the type of guy to just stand around and watch as others put in work. As he would often do during his time at Michigan, Harbaugh was also spotted going through workouts alongside his players this week.
Although fans are certainly enjoying the off-season content coming out of training camp, Harbaugh will ultimately be judged by what happens on Sundays this fall. After three preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys, the Chargers kick off the regular season on Sep. 8 with a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
