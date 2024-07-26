Sherrone Moore breaks down the Michigan offensive line battles, talks depth
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not very usual that a team will lose all five starting offensive linemen after a season, let alone after winning a national title. But that's where the Wolverines are at. Michigan lost all five starters from the offensive line, plus Trente Jones who started plenty of games and was used as the sixth lineman at times.
But the thing about Michigan is the fact that it rotates so many players up front and gets its guys valuable snaps. Every projected starter heading into the 2024 season has either started games for Michigan or has played a ton of snaps.
While the coaching staff feels great with what they have to work with on the offensive line, there are a few battles to watch when fall camp opens. The center spot and right tackle are the two to keep an eye on. Both Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson are battling it out at center, while Andrew Gentry and Jeff Persi are vying for the right tackle starting spot.
"[Greg Crippen] and Raheem Anderson have a great battle going on right now, super excited to see who wins it," Sherrone Moore said on the center battle during Big Ten Media Days. "Both of those guys have been waiting in the wings, they've been around really good players. Andrew Vastardis, who started off when they were freshmen, Olu Oluwatimi who won the Rimington and Outland, and Drake Nugent who was an All-American. It's not like they haven't been around players who were pretty good, so those guys have really sat back in the shadows. And with the world of the transfer portal and the era for them not to leave tells you the dedication and love they have for Michigan. They both deserve the right to go get this job. They've been awesome. Excited to see what happens.
"The right tackle, we've got Jeff Persi and Andrew Gentry, both those guys who have played a lot of football. Jeff Persi started a game for us two years ago. Andrew has played a lot of football. Excited to see what happens."
While there are a couple of battles happening on the offensive line, you can figuratively pencil in three starters. At left tackle, Myles Hinton should be there, and at the two guard spots, you've got Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe and Giovanni El-Hadi.
During Big Ten Media Days, coach Moore was asked about the depth on the line. Moore feels good about where his guys are at. He singled out a few of the linemen who are doing incredible jobs so far. One of which is former defensive lineman turned offensive lineman, Dominic Giudice.
"Start with the O-line, guys like Myles Hinton and Josh Priebe, they've done an outstanding job and I think they're going to be superstars," Moore said when asked about the O-line. "I said it last year, Myles Hinton could be the best one of them all of the guys who were there. He's done an outstanding job. Andrew Gentry, really excited about what he's going to do next year. Super excited about him. Gio El-Hadi has been a guy who has been waiting and behind an All-American, all-conference guards and he's played in games, he's started in games and had been a stalwart for us. Super excited about him. A guy nobody really talks about is Dominic Giudice who moves from D-line to O-line, he's really taken a step in the right direction. Excited to see what he does."
The Wolverines will begin Fall camp next week and Michigan will open with Fresno State on August 31.
