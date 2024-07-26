Michigan football's Makari Paige talks Rod Moore's injury, transfer DBs
Michigan football lost a ton of talent to the NFL this offseason, but also one of its top returners on the defensive side of the ball when starting safety Rod Moore suffered an ACL injury during spring practice.
Fellow senior safety Makari Paige, who was Moore's running mate in the back end of the Wolverines' defense, discussed the injury and his increased role as a result.
"You know, Rod's a great leader on our defense, great player as well," Paige said at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. "So, I feel like people think it's a lot of pressure on me to, like, hold that standard, but I don't really feel pressure.
"It's tough. It's tough going down with a big injury like that for Rod. I feel bad, but he's been doing good, positive spirits, helping out with the coaches, helping out being like a leader. He's still a leader on the team, you know, coaching guys up a little bit, so he's definitely in great spirits being a great leader as well, too."
After Moore went down, Michigan added a pair of safeties out of the transfer portal in former Tennessee starter Wesley Walker and former Michigan State starter Jaden Mangham.
"Yeah, they're great additions actually," Paige said of the two transfers. "Good individuals as people and great players as well, too. So, grateful to have them with us. I knew Jaden actually in high school because I played [against] him in high school a couple of times. I knew his brother too. But, having him join our team, that was a great addition. Happy for them."
Mangham's transfer from MSU is unusual to say the least, with the Wolverines and Spartans involved in a bitter annual rivalry. Paige said the Michigan players have embraced the former Spartan, but still razz him a bit over the results of that game the past two years.
"Yeah we've embraced him with love, for sure," Paige said. "Convos be like, just joking on Michigan State, for real. Like, yeah, got y'alls butt whooped 49-0 — something like that."
Paige said the additions of Walker and Mangham, as well as cornerbacks Aamir Hall and Ricky Johnson, deepens Michigan's secondary and the increased competition can only help the Wolverines.
"Yeah, it brings some help that we probably need for sure," he said. "Yeah, I feel like it don't let anyone be complacent because, you know, we've got a lot of guys in the secondary so it definitely brings competition but that brings out the best in all of us."
Paige also listed several young defensive backs who could begin to make a name for themselves at Michigan this year.
"I'll start with Zeke Berry...he's going to be real good," he said. "Brandon Hillman, same thing with him...He's gonna be really good. So those guys right there. Jyaire Hill is going to be really good as well. A lot of young guys guys a lot of talent."
Paige compared Berry to one of the top safeties to come through Ann Arbor in a long time, who wound up drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
"He's just so smooth. Like, he kind of reminds me of Dax Hill a little bit, the way he moves, the way you he plays, it's similar to Dax," Paige said of Berry. "But, yeah, he's just so smooth with everything he do, and he just makes plays."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'There's a lot of words said on that field': MSU players talk rivalry with Wolverines
Minnesota's P.J. Fleck credits Michigan in opening statement at Media Days
Sherrone Moore compares Michigan TE Colston Loveland to star NFL player
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI