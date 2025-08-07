Wolverine Digest

Aaron Rodgers has strong message for former Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Entering his second season with the Steelers, Roman Wilson is looking to get back on track and establish himself as a weapon in Pittsburgh.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Roman Wilson played a pivotal role in Michigan's national championship run during the 2023 season, leading the Wolverines with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. His game-breaking speed and ability to make big plays in big moments made him a key piece of the offense—and helped solidify his status as a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Wilson's transition to the NFL hasn't gone as smoothly as he hoped. The rookie wideout suffered an ankle injury during training camp that sidelined him until Week 6 of the 2024 season. Although he made a brief appearance in limited snaps, he was quickly placed back on the injured list for the remainder of the season. It was a frustrating start for a player with high expectations and explosive potential.

Now, as he enters his second year in Pittsburgh, Wilson is healthy and motivated to prove he belongs. And with future Hall-of-Fame QB Aaron Rodgers now under center, there's optimism that the young wideout could finally find his footing in the Steelers' offense.

Speaking with reporters this week, Rodgers offered insight into his early impressions of Wilson—and what the 23-year-old needs to do to take the next step.

"I need to get Roman out of his own head a bit," Rodgers said. "He cares so much about whether it's my approval or he's doing it right. He's just got to trust himself because he's so damn talented."

Rodgers' words reflect both confidence in Wilson's raw ability and a recognition of the mental hurdles many young players face when entering the league—especially after an injury setback. Overcoming self-doubt and building chemistry with a new quarterback—especially one like Rodgers—will be key in Wilson's development moving forward.

While the physical tools are there, the challenge for Wilson now lies in trusting his instincts and playing with confidence. If he can do that, with Rodgers guiding him, there's a real chance Wilson could emerge as a breakout weapon in Pittsburgh's offense in 2025.

