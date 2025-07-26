Michigan team is in "awe" of how 17-year-old phenom Bryce Underwood carries himself
Coming to a place like the University of Michigan, where football shuts down the entire town on Saturdays and the history, tradition, and lineage are unmatched, is no easy feat. Coming to the University of Michigan as a 17-year-old phenom with the expectation and weight of a fanbase looking at you to turn the program around is beyond unenviable. That is what Bryce Underwood stepped into when he enrolled early as the nation's top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class. The Wolverine fan base had just gone from the 2023 National Championship to a miserable eight-win season, which was primarily due to the inability of the quarterback position to produce.
With Underwood vastly improving the quarterback situation and a stout defense returning, there was a glimmer of hope in Ann Arbor again. A hope that rested squarely on the shoulders of a young kid who had not yet attended his Senior Prom. Underwood walked into a Michigan locker room filled with veteran leaders. With the quarterback position generally being the most critical position on the football team, it also comes with an implied leadership role. According to his teammates, Underwood has managed that role and the high expectations with the professional savvy of a player far beyond his age.
Head coach Sherrone Moore has said on various occasions that he has to tell Underwood to leave the practice facility. The young man has embraced the strength and conditioning aspect of Big Ten football and has gained 15 pounds since setting foot on campus. Going into his first year, Underwood looks ready to take on the rigors of D1 college football. His mental strength is a tremendous asset, and his ability to put in the necessary work has endeared him to his teammates. Underwood has positioned himself to meet, and possibly exceed, the lofty expectations that have been placed upon him. Michigan football could be on the brink of something special in the 2025-2026 season, and it all hinges mainly on the arm and ability of a soon-to-be 18-year-old young man.
