Aidan Hutchinson sets another Detroit Lions franchise record
In just his third NFL season, former Michigan football defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is already putting together a storied career with the Detroit Lions.
One week after setting a franchise record for the most sacks (10.5) in any four-game stretch, Hutchinson set another Lions record on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, when he recorded a sack for the fifth-consecutive regular season game. It's the longest streak with at least one sack in Detroit's history. The Lions defeated the Cardinals, 20-13, to move to 2-1 on the season.
During his first two seasons in Detroit, Hutchinson was sometimes criticized for not recording enough sacks, this despite the former No. 2 overall pick being among the best (if not they best) player in the NFL at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. As a rookie in 2022, Hutchinson ranked 20th in the NFL with 9.5 sacks that season. Last year, Hutch climbed to 12th in the league with 11.5 sacks.
So far in 2024, Hutchinson is putting those ridiculous criticisms to bed, as he leads the NFL with 6.5 sacks through three games. While his pace of better than two sacks per game is unlikely to continue, Hutchinson's early production has put him on pace to shatter the NFL record for sacks in a regular season (22.5), set by New York Giants great Michael Strahan in 2001 and matched by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt in 2021.
Detroit will host Seattle (8:15 p.m. ET) on Monday Night Football on Sept. 30 this upcoming weekend.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan vs. USC was college football's most-watched game of the weekend
Minnesota HC PJ Fleck talks matchup with Michigan football
USC fans cry on social media following Michigan's big win
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI