Michigan vs. USC was college football's most-watched game of the weekend
Conference alignment has bred differing views among college football fans, but one thing is certain: People tune in when the name brands of the sport square off.
Michigan's 27-24 victory over USC was the most-watched game of college football's Week 4, according to CBS Sports, with 6.321 million viewers. It was also the most-watched Week 4 game on CBS in a decade, peaking at more than 10 million viewers on Saturday. Additionally, it was the most-streamed September game ever on CBS-affliated Paramount+.
Few programs draw more viewership than Michigan, which also participated in the most-watched game of the college football season thus far, when the Wolverines' hosted Texas in Week 2. Last season's rendition of "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State drew a record 19.1 million viewers, the most ever on FOX and the most of any single game since 2011 LSU-Alabama.
Michigan-USC beat out another ranked-on-ranked matchup, Tennessee-Oklahoma, as the most-watched game of the weekend. The Volunteers and Sooner drew 6.27 million viewers in a 25-15 win for Tennessee on ABC.
This upcoming weekend, Michigan will host Minnesota in the 'Battle for the Little Brown Jug', one of the oldest rivalries and rivalry trophies in all of college football. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET, with FOX carrying the broadcast.
