USC fans cry on social media following Michigan's big win
Saturday's matchup between Michigan and USC led to an instant Big Ten classic. Although the Trojans put up a good fight, the Wolverines were simply too physical on both sides of the ball. By the time the clock hit 0:00, the Maize and Blue faithful were celebrating a 27-24 victory in the Big House. As for USC fans, the harsh reality of playing football in the Big Ten conference provided a rude awakening.
Unlike the flashy high-scoring contests in the old Pac 12, things are done a little differently in Big Ten country. It's less finesse and far more physicality. It's old school football. It's bully ball. While I give credit to USC for the effort, their fans were clearly unprepared for life in the Big Ten conference.
In order to try and cope with the loss, USC fans took to social media following the game to whine and complain about the officiating.
Although it's never a great look to whine and complain about the officiating after a game, it could be a sign that USC fans will fit in just fine here in the Big Ten. In fact, it seems as though they've taken a page right out of Ohio State's playbook: celebrate when you win, cry on social media when you lose.
