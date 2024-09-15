Aidan Hutchinson sets Detroit Lions franchise record
Former Michigan football great Aidan Hutchinson continues terrorize opposing quarterbacks with the Detroit Lions, adding four more sacks to his career total (26) in today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, three of which came in the first quarter alone.
Dating back to last season, Hutchinson has now recorded 10 sacks in his last four regular season games, the most for any Lions defender in a four-game stretch in franchise history. His third sack of today's first quarter set the new mark, and Hutchinson added to the record with his fourth takedown of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield in the third quarter.
This marks Hutchinson's third career three-sack game, which is the third-most such games by a Detroit player in franchise history. Since 1994, only three other NFL players have recorded three sacks in the first quarter of a game: Chandler Jones (2021), Chris Clemons (2014) and Simeon Rice (2002). This is Hutchinson's sixth career game with at least two sacks, which ranks as the franchise's sixth-most such games in its history.
Hutchinson also tied a Detroit Lions record with four straight regular season games with at least one sack. During last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams, Hutchinson became just the fourth player in NFL history with 20 sacks and four interceptions in the first three seasons of their career, and Hutchinson accomplished the feat just one game into his third season. He joined a prestigious list that also included Clay Matthews (2009-11), Cornelius Bennett (1987-89) and Lawrence Taylor (1981-83).
Hutchinson has continued to thrive since leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first Big Ten championship in 17 years back in 2021. The defensive end set a Michigan single-season record with 14 sacks that season for the Wolverines.
