QB Alex Orji on Michigan WR: 'He's a guy who is going to make things happen'
One of the biggest question marks on the 2024 Michigan football roster is at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy led the charge the past two seasons and helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship, but outside of quarterback, the next biggest question mark is arguably at wide receiver. Michigan hasn't been much of a passing team the past three seasons leaning on Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards at running back.
But even so, Michigan lost Roman Wilson and Cornelius Jonhson to the NFL Draft. Younger players like Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris, and Fredrick Moore are all going to be asked to take on a much larger role than they've had. While those three are widely expected to take on the one-thru-three roles at receiver, there are a couple of other players that might be a major bonus to the receiving corps: transfers Amorion Walker and C.J. Charleston.
Talking at an NIL event with Champions Circle and Wolverine Boots, presumed starting quarterback Alex Orji answered some questions from the media.
Orji was asked who he has seen develop the most this summer. He went through the quarterback room saying he's seen improvement from all of them this summer, but after he was done speaking about the QBs, Orji went straight to Walker. Walker started his career at Michigan as a wide receiver, transitioned to corner last season, transferred to Ole Miss after the national title game, and is now back in Ann Arbor as a wide receiver.
'l'll say, individually, getting Amorion Walker back and seeing him get more comfortable with getting back at receiver and the ball coming at him, him getting really acclimated to playing receiver at a high level which I think he's going to do, he's very capable of," said Orji.
In Walker's two seasons at Michigan, he has one catch for four yards. He came to the Wolverines over a few powerhouse schools, like Notre Dame, and has an extremely high ceiling. He stands at 6-foot-4, has good speed, and Jim Harbaugh is on record calling him a unicorn. Orji said he's one of the transfers that's really sticking out with his play on the field.
"If we can count Amorion, I would say that he caught my eye," Orji said. "Even if he didn't leave, it's hard for a guy like him not to. Just the things he's able to do with his body, his frame, and with his talent and capabilities. He's a guy that you just put the ball in his hands and you let him do whatever you want on the football field, he's a guy who is going to make things happen."
The Wolverines also landed transfer receiver C.J. Charleston from Youngstown State in the portal. Charleston is another gadget receiver Michigan can use standing at 6-foot. His best season at Youngstown State was in 2023 where he caught 33 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns. As a four-year college player, Charleston will add that veteran experience to the room and could see a role along the way.
"C.J. [Charleston] has been a really interesting guy to be around," said Orji on the veteran receiver. "He doesn't say a lot, he's one of the quieter guys but the things he's able to do from the slot, the outside, ball in hand type of guy is ridiculous. The amount of shift that he has and quickness and the agility is really up there."
Michigan is set for fall camp at the end of July and the Wolverines will officially take the field as a team on August 31 against Fresno State.
