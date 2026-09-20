Projecting AP Top 25 After College Football Week 3: Ole Miss Serves LSU Revenge, Texas A&M Stumbles

Say what you will about the state of college football—and there is much to say about that these days—but the product on the field rarely fails to deliver. One week after a thrilling Texas comeback against Ohio State, one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games in recent memory, the Spite Bowl between Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers, delivered on the hype with an exciting finish that saw the Rebels pick off a Sam Leavitt pass at the goal line to seal the win.

We saw one of the most inexplicable endings anyone has ever seen in a college football game. And we saw multiple Top 25 teams take a loss this week, none bigger than Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Aggies. In short, the AP Top 25 voters are going to have to do a little bit of rearranging come Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s how we see things shaking out after Week 3.

Projected AP Top 25 Ranking After Week 3

1. Texas Longhorns (3–0, 0–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat UTSA, 30–6

Week 4: At Tennessee, noon ET Saturday

Was Texas looking ahead to next week’s game against No. 15 Tennessee? Were they still basking in the afterglow of last week’s thrilling comeback win over Ohio State? It’s hard to say. Even harder to say why the offense at times sleepwalked through much of this one after starting fast out of the gate. Arch Manning and the passing game looked out of rhythm and averaged just 4.9 yards per pass, struggling on third downs and in the red zone.

Fortunately for Texas, the running game was firing on all cylinders and the defense, even without injured star Colin Simmons for the second half, was utterly dominant in surrendering one conversion on third down and just 142 total yards. This was far from pretty, but Texas was convincing enough to stay at No. 1.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (3–0, 1–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat Arkansas, 45–17

Week 4: Vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

While facing an Arkansas team that went 2–10 last season hardly qualifies as adversity, the Bulldogs nevertheless faced an SEC team on the road in Week 3, which is more than what can be said for the competition they faced in their first two games of the season. So, we learned a thing or two about the Bulldogs in their 45–17 win over the Razorbacks.

On the positive side, quarterback Gunner Stockton was able to burn the Arkansas defense with his legs, helping a powerful Georgia running game rumble for 254 rushing yards. On the negative side, the Bulldogs’ offensive line struggled to keep the pocket clean against the Razorbacks’ front. Georgia did enough here to stay put at the No. 2 spot, but it’s fair to wonder about how the offensive line will hold up against Oklahoma next week.

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3–0)

Week 3: Beat Michigan State, 27–10

Week 4: At Purdue, 2 p.m. ET Saturday

Notre Dame only won a game it was supposed to win by nearly 30 points by just 17 points, but there were several positive developments in the Fighting Irish’s closer-than-expected win over a spunky Michigan State team. For starters, CJ Carr has a new No. 1 receiver and his name is Micah Gilbert. Seriously, just look at this beautiful 39-yard completion from Carr to Gilbert in the fourth quarter.

Nolan James Jr. handled a workhorse role, rushed for 121 yards and a score and looked like the team’s best option at running back. Oh and the Fighting Irish defense held the Spartans to just 167 yards of offense and forced two turnovers. It wasn’t the smoothest win, but dominating time of possession and playing stout defense will result in a win in most games.

4. Indiana Hoosiers (3–0, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Western Kentucky, 38–0

Week 4: Vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m. ET Friday

The national title defense has started with a bang for Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Hoosiers’ first two victories of the season largely belonged to Josh “Hoo-Hoo” Hoover, then their third win of the season against Western Kentucky belonged to the running game and defense, aka Hoover’s two new buddies. Indiana, thanks to Turbo Richard’s ability to repeatedly get into the second level of the defense, rumbled for 233 rushing yards.

And Bryant Haines’s defense? The unit pitched a shutout for the second consecutive game and repeatedly stuffed Western Kentucky in short-yardage situations, including on three fourth downs. At times, this was a bit closer than they’d like, but the Hoosiers’ nonconference cupcake tour largely went as expected. Now, the tune-up for a mid-October showdown with Ohio State begins.

5. Ole Miss Rebels (3–0, 1–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat No. 7 LSU, 32–24

Week 4: At Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Revenge is a dish best served on the field and not in the form of court papers in the parking lot. Pete Golding’s Rebels got theirs against Lane Kiffin in a Vaught-Hemingway Stadium that was absolutely jumping all night long on adrenaline and pure spite for the man who bolted for purple pastures. Golding answered the call from a schematic standpoint, varying up his defensive looks pre-snap to keep Kiffin’s offense at bay. He showed tremendous cojones to go for two up by six with 6:14 to go in the game.

And his quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, weaved in and out of the pocket, extended plays and threw darts all night long, playing the high-stakes moments as cool as the other side of the pillow. Now playing in Oxford: “How Sweet It Is to Get Revenge On You,” sung to the tune of Marvin Haye’s 1960s hit.

6. Miami Hurricanes (3–0, 2–0 ACC)

Week 3: Beat Wake Forest, 33–20

Week 4: Vs. Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday

For three quarters, it was business as usual for Miami against a resilient Wake Forest team. Darian Mensah didn’t know what an incomplete pass was. Malachi Toney was uncoverable. After scoring 24 points in the first half, the Miami offense couldn’t sustain drives and mustered just seven points in the second half. The Demon Deacons began to mount a comeback.

Luckily for the Hurricanes, the defense threw on its cape and came up with two fourth-down stops and an interception to seal the deal for Miami. For a defense that lost a fair amount of talent from last year and has faced injuries early on, this was one heck of a response at a pivotal time.

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (2–1, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Kent State, 59–3

Week 4: Vs. Illinois, noon ET Saturday

Like chicken soup for a person dealing with a cold, Kent State hit the spot for Ohio State on the heels of last week’s fourth-quarter collapse vs. Texas. Sure, the 59–3 win wasn’t perfect. Quarterback Julian Sayin was intercepted twice and the Buckeyes, 1 for 8 on third downs, were a little too dependent on the big plays. But at the end of the day, there’s little to nitpick about 527 total yards of offense and a defense that permitted just 134 yards, six first downs and zero touchdowns.

8. BYU Cougars (3–0, 1–0 Big 12)

Week 3: Beat Colorado State, 41–23

Week 4: Bye

It was the LJ Martin show in Colorado, as the talented halfback exploded for three first-quarter touchdowns and 176 rushing yards in the game, as the Cougars offense punched first and never looked back against Colorado State. When Martin is running like that and the vertical passing attack with Bear Bachmeier is firing on all cylinders, this is going to be a tough team to slow down. Albeit with backups in the game, BYU did take its foot off the gas just a bit defensively, but did enough to rise into the top 10 for the first time this season.

9. LSU Tigers (2–1, 0–1 SEC)

Week 3: Lost to No. 8 Ole Miss, 32–24

Week 4: Vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Give Kiffin’s Tigers credit. They were in danger of getting run out of a building in which the vast majority of the spectators would have laughed with glee at that result. Instead, they gritted their teeth at the half, stepped up defensively and made this a ball game vs. Ole Miss despite losing tight end and top pass-catcher Trey’Dez Green to injury in the second half. Kiffin & Co. will be licking their wounds heading into a battle against a vulnerable Texas A&M team, perhaps a perfect rebound spot at home for the Tigers.

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3–0, 1–0 Big 12)

Week 3: Beat No. 22 Houston, 28–26

Week 4: Vs. Sam Houston, noon ET Saturday

Texas Tech fans epitomized the “This is fine” meme as they watched the team’s first two drives against Houston: an interception on the first play from scrimmage by Thomas Castellanos of all people, and a three and out. With the seemingly obligatory Castellanos pass attempt out of the way—the rushing attempt came later on a three-yard score—the Red Raiders turned things around offensively in the second quarter with Will Hammond under center. Hammond had some good moments and some bad, but made some really impressive throws downfield with the heat in his face, and he used his legs when he needed to.

Speaking of legs, man, did the Texas Tech running back duo of Cameron Dickey and J’Koy Williams (127 combined rushing yards and two scores) come up large. And the defense, which was on its heels against Conner Weigman, Amare Thomas & Co., came up with a defensive stand by mere inches when Weigman was ruled short of the goal line on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide (3–0, 1–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat Florida State, 50–36

Week 4: Vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET Saturday

12. Penn State Nittany Lions (3–0, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Buffalo, 55–13

Week 4: Vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m. ET Saturday

13. USC Trojans (4–0, 1–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Rutgers, 42–35

Week 4: Vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

14. Tennessee Volunteers (3–0, 0–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat Kennesaw State, 42–9

Week 4: Vs. Texas, noon ET Saturday

15. Utah Utes (3–0, 0–0 Big 12)

Week 3: Beat Utah State, 33–0

Week 4: At Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

16. Louisville Cardinals (2–1, 1–0 ACC)

Week 3: Beat No. 16 SMU, 41–31

Week 4: Vs. Wake Forest, noon ET Saturday

17. Iowa Hawkeyes (3–0, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Northern Iowa, 55–0

Week 4: At Michigan, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

18. Michigan Wolverines (3–0, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat UTEP, 52–17

Week 4: Vs. Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

19. SMU Mustangs (2–1, 1–1 ACC)

Week 3: Lost to Louisville, 41–31

Week 4: Vs. Missouri State, 9 p.m. ET Saturday

20. Missouri Tigers (3–0, 0–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat Troy, 27–17

Week 4: At Mississippi State, 7:45 p.m. ET Saturday

21. Oregon Ducks (2–1, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Portland State, 84–0

Week 4: At USC, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

22. Texas A&M Aggies (2–1, 0–1 SEC)

Week 3: Lost to Kentucky, 31–21

Week 4: At LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

23. Washington Huskies (2–1, 0–0 Big Ten)

Week 3: Beat Eastern Washington, 48–16

Week 4: Vs. Minnesota, 11 p.m. ET Saturday

24. Florida Gators (3–0, 1–0 SEC)

Week 3: Beat Auburn, 44–39

Week 4: Vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

25. Houston Cougars (2–1, 0–1 Big 12)

Week 3: Lost to No. 13 Texas Tech, 28–26

Week 4: At Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. ET Saturday

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